NHL Rumros: Patrik Nemeth, Andrew Copp, and Top Offseason Trade Targets

Could the Rangers buy out Nemeth
Chris Johnston: New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth is a buyout candidate if the Rangers can’t trade him.
Andrew Copp going to free agency
Arthur Staple: Sources are saying that Andrew Copp won’t be re-signing with the New York Rangers. The sides talked over the weekend and couldn’t work out a deal.
The Rangers will likely be looking elsewhere for their No. 2 center.
Offseason trade targets
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 35 players who could be dealt this offseason and the teams they’ve been linked to.
1. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes
TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Los Angeles, Florida, Carolina, Boston, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Columbus
2. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks
LINKED TO: New Jersey, NY Rangers, Pittsburgh, NY Islanders, Toronto, Washington
3. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets
4. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks
5. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens
TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Dallas, Philadelphia
6. Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: Carolina, Philadelphia, NY Islanders
7. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks
LINKED TO: Boston, Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey, Seattle, Columbus, Pittsburgh
8. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers
9. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers
LINKED TO: Ottawa, Nashville, Columbus, Montreal, Carolina
10. Tyler Bertuzzi – Detroit Red Wings
LINKED TO: Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey
11. Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers
LINKED TO: Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey
12. Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Los Angeles
13. Brent Burns – San Jose Sharks
LINKED TO: Dallas
14. Alex Killorn – Tampa Bay Lightning
15. Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings
16. Mackenzie Weegar – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Ottawa, Dallas
17. Josh Bailey – New York Islanders
LINKED TO: Arizona, Seattle
18. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights
19. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Seattle
20. Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks
LINKED TO: Ottawa
21. Christan Dvorak – Montreal Canadiens
22. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Montreal
23. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils
24. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders
LINKED TO: Montreal, Anaheim, Dallas, Seattle
25. Alex Kerfoot – Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Cam Talbot – Minnesota Wild
27. Jake Allen – Montreal Canadiens
LINKED TO: Edmonton, Toronto, Washington
28. Gabriel Vilardi – Los Angeles Kings
LINKED TO: Arizona, Philadelphia, Chicago
29. Mike Hoffman – Montreal Canadiens
30. Max Comtois – Anaheim Ducks
31. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers
LINKED TO: Seattle, Arizona, Buffalo
32. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs
33. Tanne Pearson – Vancouver Canucks
34. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders
35. Comnor Brown – Ottawa Senators