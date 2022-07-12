NHL Rumros: Patrik Nemeth, Andrew Copp, and Top Offseason Trade Targets

Could the Rangers buy out Nemeth

Chris Johnston: New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth is a buyout candidate if the Rangers can’t trade him.

Andrew Copp going to free agency

Arthur Staple: Sources are saying that Andrew Copp won’t be re-signing with the New York Rangers. The sides talked over the weekend and couldn’t work out a deal.

The Rangers will likely be looking elsewhere for their No. 2 center.

Offseason trade targets

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 35 players who could be dealt this offseason and the teams they’ve been linked to.

1. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes

TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Los Angeles, Florida, Carolina, Boston, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Columbus

2. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks

LINKED TO: New Jersey, NY Rangers, Pittsburgh, NY Islanders, Toronto, Washington

3. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets

4. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks

5. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens

TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: Dallas, Philadelphia

6. Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues

LINKED TO: Carolina, Philadelphia, NY Islanders

7. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks

LINKED TO: Boston, Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey, Seattle, Columbus, Pittsburgh

8. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers

9. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers

LINKED TO: Ottawa, Nashville, Columbus, Montreal, Carolina

10. Tyler Bertuzzi – Detroit Red Wings

LINKED TO: Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey

11. Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers

LINKED TO: Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey

12. Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins

LINKED TO: Los Angeles

13. Brent Burns – San Jose Sharks

LINKED TO: Dallas

14. Alex Killorn – Tampa Bay Lightning

15. Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings

16. Mackenzie Weegar – Florida Panthers

LINKED TO: Ottawa, Dallas

17. Josh Bailey – New York Islanders

LINKED TO: Arizona, Seattle

18. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights

19. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers

LINKED TO: Seattle

20. Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks

LINKED TO: Ottawa

21. Christan Dvorak – Montreal Canadiens

22. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets

LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Montreal

23. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils

24. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders

LINKED TO: Montreal, Anaheim, Dallas, Seattle

25. Alex Kerfoot – Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Cam Talbot – Minnesota Wild

27. Jake Allen – Montreal Canadiens

LINKED TO: Edmonton, Toronto, Washington

28. Gabriel Vilardi – Los Angeles Kings

LINKED TO: Arizona, Philadelphia, Chicago

29. Mike Hoffman – Montreal Canadiens

30. Max Comtois – Anaheim Ducks

31. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers

LINKED TO: Seattle, Arizona, Buffalo

32. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs

33. Tanne Pearson – Vancouver Canucks

34. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders

35. Comnor Brown – Ottawa Senators