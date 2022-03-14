NHL Trade: Avalanche Acquire Manson from the Ducks for Helleson and a Pick

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman prospect Drew Helleson and a 2023 2nd draft pick.

The Ducks are retaining 50 percent of Manson’s salary.

The 30-year old Manson was drafted 160th overall in the 6th round of the 2011 draft by the Ducks. He’s a pending UFA with a $4.1 million cap hit.

The 20-year old Helleson was drafted 47th overall in 2nd round of the 2019 draft by the Avalanche.

Puck Pedia: “After acquiring Manson ($4.1M – 50% retained), #GoAvsGo have $292K of Projected Cap Space remaining, which can fit $1.24M Annual Cap Hit today or $1.46M at the deadline. This assumes Girard/Landeskog not put to LTIR, which adds significantly more room.”

Puck Pedia: “If #GoAvsGo had acquired Manson at the deadline instead of today, instead of the $482K Cap Hit he’ll count on their cap this year, it would have been $410K.”

Thoughts from the media

Peter Baugh: “The Avalanche like Josh Manson as a hard-nosed, physical player who can handle penalty kill time. “It’s always a shock (to get traded), but if we could have hand picked the team he had to be traded to, it was the Avs,” a source close to Manson says.”

Jason Gregor: “Josh Manson is exactly what Colorado needed on their backend. Size and toughness to add to a incredibly deep and skilled team.”

Matt Larkin: Ducks only four points out of a playoff spot. To me, Manson trade sends a message that teams are free to blitz Pat Verbeek’s phone with Lindholm and Rakell calls now

Peter Baugh: “Helleson and a 2023 second is a good haul for Anaheim. Helleson is a promising young defenseman who just wrapped up his junior season at BC. He played on the U.S. Olympic team.”

Charlie O’Connor: “I used to be a pretty big Josh Manson fan — he was one of those rare physical defensive d-men who could also drive play really well. But his underlyings have dipped a lot past couple years. Curious if they’ll rebound in Colorado where everyone basically kills it by the numbers.”

Luke Fox: “I like the trade from Ducks perspective, too. Get two pieces back for an expiring contract, and Helleson has a chance to peak when their young forwards come into their prime.”

Peter Baugh: “The #Avs defenseman group: Josh Manson, Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard, Bowen Byram, Jack Johnson, Erik Johnson, Ryan Murray and Kurtis MacDermid All are healthy except for Byram and Girard.”

Anaheim Ducks: “- Represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

– Has recorded 4-21=25 points in 32 games as a junior this season with Boston College

– Helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, leading all defensemen in goals”

Some quite solid-looking microstats for Manson this season, it is worth saying – especially on rush defence. And his numbers did look very good a few seasons ago. Avs are presumably looking for better in-zone defence, we’ll see if Manson is the answer. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/cuuKqcgmIS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 14, 2022

The #Avs are reportedly acquiring Josh Manson from Anaheim. Here’s his player card: https://t.co/7wSxy2v8gE pic.twitter.com/bhKmqSlT5j — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 14, 2022

Josh Manson

Drew Helleson