NHL Trade: Avalanche Send Tyson Jost to the Wild for Nico Sturm

The Minnesota Wild trade forward Nico Sturm ($725,000) to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Tyson Jost ($2 million).

TRADE

Sturm for Jost is an interesting one-for-one deal with both players having down years compared to last season.

Jost has the longer history and is younger, but Sturm looks a tiny bit stronger now and comes $1.3 million cheaper. pic.twitter.com/CXXVLeMBNI — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 15, 2022

Scott Wheeler: “Jost was brutally misused in Colorado for my money. One of the rare times where I really didn’t think the Avs understood the player they had or how to get the most out of him/deploy him. I like him in the Wild lineup a lot.”

Evan Rawal: “I don’t think Jost was misused at all. He has played everywhere in the lineup over the last 5 years. It just hasn’t completely worked. Bigger issue is that Jost was likely rushed to the NHL, IMO.”