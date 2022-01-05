NHL Trade: Blackhawks Trade Alex Nylander to the Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Alex Nylander to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Sam Lafferty.

The 23-year old Nylanders carries an $874,125 cap hit and will be an RFA at the end of the season.

The 26-year old Lafferty carries a $750,000 cap hit and will be a UFA at the end of the season.

Thoughts from the media

Frank Seravalli: “Lafferty was likely lost in numbers game with Malkin set to return soon. #pens take a flier on Nylander in exchange for a player they might have had to waive.”

Mike DeFabo: “With Malkin coming back, Lafferty would have been bumped lower on the depth chart. Nylander is 3 yrs younger. More upside if he can somehow realize at least some of the potential people saw when he was the 8th overall pick. Wouldn’t expect a lot, but worth a flyer.”

Ben Pope: “Lafferty, 26, had 6 points in 34 games for the Pens last season. He’s had trouble cracking the lineup this year: 2 points in 10 games. He hits a lot. And with that, the Nylander Era ends with a whimper.”

Jay Zawaski: “MOAR HITZ! We’re seeing what Kyle Davidson thinks this team lacks. I think they lack…you know…GOALS!”

Mike DeFabo: “Feels like a low-risk, low-reward trade for the #Pens. Lafferty was a great story but never took the next step. Nylander is a 23-yr-old, 1st-round pick who has been traded twice & spent the entirety of this szn in the AHL. Maybe a fresh start does both players good.”

Ben Pope: “I always felt bad for Alex Nylander that he had to bear much of the fanbase’s anger at Bowman. He was a perfectly nice, if softspoken, guy. I hope he’s able to find his stride in Pittsburgh with the pressure & scrutiny finally lifted. With that said, that trade was a disaster.”

Ben Pope: “Jokiharju is still only 22 years old and he’s averaging more than 21 minutes a night for Buffalo. He played 27:10 for them last night. He’s a legit top-four defenseman on any team. The Hawks could’ve used someone like him (or used his trade value).”

Have to dip into the vault to find a card of any type for Nylander (2019-20). He was okay that season but didn’t play anywhere in 2020-21 and hasn’t produced much in the AHL this season. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/gDLt2xhViz — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 5, 2022

Alex Nylander

Sam Lafferty