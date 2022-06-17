NHL Trade: Canadiens Trade Shea Weber to the Golden Knights for Evgenii Dadonov

Chris Johnston: The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenseman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov.

Weber has four years left on his contract with an AAV of $7.8 million and likely won’t be playing again.

Jesse Granger: The Golden Knights confirmed that Weber will remain on the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: Dadonov is in the last year of his contract and carries a $5 million salary cap hit and a salary of $6.5 million.

Weber has the $7.8 million cap hit and is owed $6 million in total salary over the final four years.

Puck Pedia: The benefit of the Golden Knights making the trade.

Remove $5M cap hit, replace w/ $7.86M on LTIR, so effectively $5M less Cap Hit

Saves $500K Cash

The benefit of the Canadiens making the trade.

Depending on Price, could potentially not be in LTIR next yr

Get an active player instead of injured player

Puck Pedia: After this season Weber will have a salary of $1 million for each of the last three years. His contract should be easy to move.

team needing to get to floor

team w/ lots of cap space & wants to buy an asset for $1M/year

team already deep in LTIR that wants an asset for $1M

Cap Friendly: On why the Golden Knights made the trade.

“For LTI teams, trading a healthy player for an LTIR contract is money in/money out, where the team effectively creates cap space equal to the amount of the healthy player, VGK made $5M in cap space.”

Chris Johnston: “Unloading Shea Weber’s contract gives the #habs more long-term flexibility. They would have been in a difficult position if both Weber and Carey Price ended up on LTI for good. Price hopes to keep playing, but he’s got ongoing health challenges and four years left on his deal.”

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Evgenii Dadonov from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Shea Weber. Very good trade for both teams in our eyes. The Canadiens got good TOP6 winger for one year and Vegas cleared some cap space. pic.twitter.com/hYWXxi9yC6 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) June 17, 2022