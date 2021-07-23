NHL Trade: Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenseman Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick (No. 32) and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Adam Boqvist, 2021 first-round pick (No. 13), 2021 second-round pick (No. 44) and a 2022 first-round pick.

** The Blue Jackets flipped the 2021 second-round pick to the Carolina Hurricanes for Jake Bean.

The 26-year old Jones was drafted 4th overall in the 1st round of the 2013 draft by the Nashville Predators.

The 20-year old Boqvist was drafted 8th overall in the 1st round of the 2018 draft by the Blackhawks. He carries an $894,167.

Jones in entering the final year of his deal at a $5.4 million salary cap hit.

Stephen Whyno: Seth Jones will be signing an eight-year contract extension with a $9.5 million AAV.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.

2022-23: $750,000 salary+ $9.25 million signing bonus

2023-24: $7.5 million +$5 million signing bonus

2024-25: $7.5 million +$5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $5.5 million +$5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $7 million + $1 million signing bonus

2027-28: $2.5 million + $5 million signing bonus

2028-29: $2.5 million +$5 million signing bonus

2029-30: $2.5 million +$5 million signing bonus

Full no-movement clause

Thoughts from the media

Ben Pope: “This is an absolutely massive deal. And an absolutely catastrophic deal, for the Blackhawks.”

Mark Scheig: “For someone who didn’t want to sign an extension, to get Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, move up 20 spots and get another first for 2022, is a major major win. ”

Byron Bader: “Holy smokes. That is an unbelievably high price to pay if this is indeed the deal. If this is what Jones fetched, the Eichel deal should be a modern version of the Lindros trade. This is insanity!”

Seth Jones (traded to Chicago) is a weak defender, both at driving shots at 5v5 and 5v4 and also weak at preventing shots against at 5v5. Finishing is ordinary, PK good. pic.twitter.com/2YNzBrT4RV — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2021

Jones’ comps, at the moment, are extremely interesting to me: Phaneuf, Erik and Jack Johnson, Bouwmeester, Bogosian, Seabrook, MacDonald. All players who were very well liked by hockey men, much more so than the numbers crowd. pic.twitter.com/JAUV2rgRZb — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 23, 2021

Adam Boqvist, still just 20 years old, has top pair upside and an Extremely Interesting top comp. pic.twitter.com/8NytaDe2kt — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 23, 2021

