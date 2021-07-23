NHL Trade: Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenseman Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick (No. 32) and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Adam Boqvist, 2021 first-round pick (No. 13), 2021 second-round pick (No. 44) and a 2022 first-round pick.
- ** The Blue Jackets flipped the 2021 second-round pick to the Carolina Hurricanes for Jake Bean.
The 26-year old Jones was drafted 4th overall in the 1st round of the 2013 draft by the Nashville Predators.
The 20-year old Boqvist was drafted 8th overall in the 1st round of the 2018 draft by the Blackhawks. He carries an $894,167.
Jones in entering the final year of his deal at a $5.4 million salary cap hit.
Stephen Whyno: Seth Jones will be signing an eight-year contract extension with a $9.5 million AAV.
Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.
2022-23: $750,000 salary+ $9.25 million signing bonus
2023-24: $7.5 million +$5 million signing bonus
2024-25: $7.5 million +$5 million signing bonus
2025-26: $5.5 million +$5 million signing bonus
2026-27: $7 million + $1 million signing bonus
2027-28: $2.5 million + $5 million signing bonus
2028-29: $2.5 million +$5 million signing bonus
2029-30: $2.5 million +$5 million signing bonus
Full no-movement clause
Thoughts from the media
Ben Pope: “This is an absolutely massive deal. And an absolutely catastrophic deal, for the Blackhawks.”
Mark Scheig: “For someone who didn’t want to sign an extension, to get Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, move up 20 spots and get another first for 2022, is a major major win. ”
Byron Bader: “Holy smokes. That is an unbelievably high price to pay if this is indeed the deal. If this is what Jones fetched, the Eichel deal should be a modern version of the Lindros trade. This is insanity!”
Seth Jones (traded to Chicago) is a weak defender, both at driving shots at 5v5 and 5v4 and also weak at preventing shots against at 5v5. Finishing is ordinary, PK good. pic.twitter.com/2YNzBrT4RV
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2021
Jones’ comps, at the moment, are extremely interesting to me: Phaneuf, Erik and Jack Johnson, Bouwmeester, Bogosian, Seabrook, MacDonald. All players who were very well liked by hockey men, much more so than the numbers crowd. pic.twitter.com/JAUV2rgRZb
— dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 23, 2021
Adam Boqvist, still just 20 years old, has top pair upside and an Extremely Interesting top comp. pic.twitter.com/8NytaDe2kt
— dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 23, 2021
Seth Jones
Adam Boqvist