2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
2023-24 NHL trade tracker: A look at all the NHL trades made during the 2023-24 NHL season.
A look at all the trades made during the 2023-24 NHL season.

TeamAcquiresDateAcquiresTeam
D Jake Walman
2024 2nd round (NSH)		June 25th, '24Future Considerations
D Andrew Gibson2024 2nd round (TB
G Linus UllmarkJune 24th, '242024 1st Round (# 25)
F Mark Kastelic
G Joonas Korpisalo
Retain 25% on Korpisalo
F Egor AfanasyevJune 23rd, '24F Ozzy Wiesblatt
F Adam BeckmanJune 21st, '24F Graeme Clarke
F Pierre-Luc DuboisJune 19th, '24G Darcy Kuemper
F Ty Dellandrea2025 4th round
GJacob Markstrom2025 1st round
D Kevin Bahl
2024 1st round (# 18)
2024 2nd round (# 50)		May 24rd, '242024 1st round (# 20)
2024 2nd round (# 54)
2024 2nd round (# 61)
D Ryan McDonagh
2024 4th round		May 21st, '242024 7th round
2025 2nd round
F Jamieson ReesMar. 15th, '242024 6th round
F Wyatt BongiovanniFuture Considerations
F Nathan LegareMar. 11th, '24F Arnaud Durandeau
Mar. 8th, '24
2025 7th roundG Devin Cooley
G Kaapo KahkonenG Vitek Vanecek
2025 7th
D Nikita Okhotiuk2024 5th round
C Connor Dewar2026 4th round
D Colin Miller2026 4th round
C Tomas Hertl
2025 3rd round
2027 3rd round		2025 1st round
C David Edstrom
17% retained
RW Jack RoslovicConditional '24 4th
50% retained
G Magnus HellbergG Ludovic Waeber
Conditional '25 7th
D Matt Dumba
2027 7th round		2027 5th round
D Andrew PeekeD Jakub Zboril
2027 3rd round
D Erik Johnson2024 4th round
RW Denis GurianovRW Wade Allison
Jake AllenConditional 3rd
50% retained
LW Klim KostinD Radim Simek
2024 7th
LW Turner ElsonLW Nic Petan
D Chad Ruhedel2027 4th round
LW Jason Zucker2024 6th round
F Ben Meyers2024 5th round
RW Kyle OkposoD Calle Sjalin
Conditional '24 7th
Pat MaroonF Luke Toporowski
Conditional 2026 6th
RW Tyler Toffoli2024 3rd round
2025 2nd round
50% retained
G Malcolm SubbanFuture Considerations
C Evgeny Kuznetsov2025 3rd round
50% retained
Mar. 7th, '24
F Jake Guentzel
D Ty Smith		F Micheal Bunting
F Ville Koivunen
F Crus Lucius
F Vasily Ponomarv
Conditional 1st round
Conditional 5th round
25% retained
F Anthony Duclair
2025 7th round		D Jack Thompson
2024 3rd round
F Riley DmianiF Emilio Pettersen
D Cade Webber2026 6th round
F Yakov Trenin
D Graham Sward		2025 3rd round
D Jeremy Hanzel
RW Brandon Duhaime2026 3rd round
D Troy Stecher
2024 7th round		2027 4th round
F Jacob PerreaultF Jan Mysak
F Anthony Beauvillier2024 5th round
D Joel Edmundson2024 3rd round (NYI)
2025 5th round
50% retained
Mar. 6th, '24
D Noah Hanifin
Rights to Mikhail Vorobyov		2024 5th round
25% retained
'25 or '26 1st round
Conditional 2025 3rd
D Daniil Miromanov
50% retained
C Alexander Wennberg2024 2nd round
2025 4th (DAL)
50% retained
C Casey MittelstadtD Bowen Byram
D Sean Walker
2026 5th round		2025 1st round
C Ryan Johansen
* Pick is top-10 protected
C/LW Adam Henrique
C Sam Carrick
G Ty Taylor
2024 7th round (TB)		Conditional 2025 4th
Retain 50% Henrique		2024 1st round
Conditional 2025 5th (TB)
Retain 50% of
Henrique and Carrick
RW Vladimir TarasenkoConditional 2024 4th
2025 3rd round
50% retained
F Anthony ManthaMar. 5th, '242024 2nd round
2026 4th round
50% retained
F Zakhar Bardakov
2024 7th round		Mar. 1st, '24LW Kurtis MacDermid
Feb. 29th, '24
D Ilya Lyubushkin
F Kirill Slepets
2024 6th round
25% retained		2025 3rd round
50% retained
Feb. 28th, '24
D Chris Tanev
G Cole Brady
2026 4th round
50% retained		2024 2nd round
D Artem Grushnikov
Conditional 2026 3rd
RW Alex Nylander
Conditional 2026 6th		Feb. 22nd, '24RW Emil Bemstrom
C Sean MonahanFeb. 2nd, '242024 1st round
Conditional 2027 3rd
C Elias LindholmJan. 31st, '24RW Andrei Kuzmenko
D Hunter Brzustewicz
Joni Jurmo
2024 1st round
Conditional 2024 4th
D Will ButcherJan. 25th, '24RW Maxim Cajkovic
LW Filip CederqvistJan 11th, '24Future Considerations
LW Cutter GauthierJan 8th, '24D Jamie Drysdale
2025 2nd round
LW Rem PitlickJan. 6th, '24Conditional 2026 7th
RW Tomas TatarDec. 15th, '232024 5th round
D Nick Cicek
2024 6th round		RW Jack Studnicka
D Robert BortuzzoDec. 8th, '232025 7th round
LW Eric RobinsonDec. 6th, '23Conditional 2025 7th
D Nikita ZadorovNov. 30th, '232024 5th round
2026 3rd round
RW Anthony BeauvillierNov. 28th, '23Conditional 2024 5th
RW Tyce ThompsonNov. 26th, '23LW Arnaud Durandeau
D Zach BogosianNov. 8th, '232025 7th round
D Mark Friedman
C Ty Glover		Oct. 17th, '24D Jack Rathbone
RW Karel Plasek
C Callahan BurkeOct. 10th, '24D Caleb Jones
RW Sam LaffertyOct. 8th, '242024 5th round
G Casey DeSmithSept. 19th, '23LW Tanner Pearson
2025 3rd round
D Ilya LyubushkinAug. 18th, '232024 4th round
D Jeff PetryAug. 15th, '23D Gustav Lindstrom
Conditional 2025 4th