2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

June 24th: Last Day of Stanley Cup Final

June 27th-30th: First buyout window

June 27th: NHL Awards Show

June 28th-29th: 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas

June 30th: Qualifying offers due for RFAs to retain their rights

June 30th: Last day to sign pending UFAs to eight year deals

July 1st: NHL Free Agency Begins

July 5th: Deadline for player-elected salary arbitration notification (5 p.m. ET)

July 6th: Deadline for second club-elected salary arbitration notification (5 p.m. ET).

July 20th-Aug. 4th: Salary arbitration hearings held

Aug. 6th: Deadline for salary arbitration decisions to be rendered