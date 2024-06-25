2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

A look at all the trades made during the 2023-24 NHL season.
|Team
|Acquires
|Date
|Acquires
|Team
|D Jake Walman
2024 2nd round (NSH)
|June 25th, '24
|Future Considerations
|D Andrew Gibson
|2024 2nd round (TB
|G Linus Ullmark
|June 24th, '24
|2024 1st Round (# 25)
F Mark Kastelic
G Joonas Korpisalo
Retain 25% on Korpisalo
|F Egor Afanasyev
|June 23rd, '24
|F Ozzy Wiesblatt
|F Adam Beckman
|June 21st, '24
|F Graeme Clarke
|F Pierre-Luc Dubois
|June 19th, '24
|G Darcy Kuemper
|F Ty Dellandrea
|2025 4th round
|GJacob Markstrom
|2025 1st round
D Kevin Bahl
|2024 1st round (# 18)
2024 2nd round (# 50)
|May 24rd, '24
|2024 1st round (# 20)
2024 2nd round (# 54)
2024 2nd round (# 61)
|D Ryan McDonagh
2024 4th round
|May 21st, '24
|2024 7th round
2025 2nd round
|F Jamieson Rees
|Mar. 15th, '24
|2024 6th round
|F Wyatt Bongiovanni
|Future Considerations
|F Nathan Legare
|Mar. 11th, '24
|F Arnaud Durandeau
|Mar. 8th, '24
|2025 7th round
|G Devin Cooley
|G Kaapo Kahkonen
|G Vitek Vanecek
2025 7th
|D Nikita Okhotiuk
|2024 5th round
|C Connor Dewar
|2026 4th round
|D Colin Miller
|2026 4th round
|C Tomas Hertl
2025 3rd round
2027 3rd round
|2025 1st round
C David Edstrom
17% retained
|RW Jack Roslovic
|Conditional '24 4th
50% retained
|G Magnus Hellberg
|G Ludovic Waeber
Conditional '25 7th
|D Matt Dumba
2027 7th round
|2027 5th round
|D Andrew Peeke
|D Jakub Zboril
2027 3rd round
|D Erik Johnson
|2024 4th round
|RW Denis Gurianov
|RW Wade Allison
|Jake Allen
|Conditional 3rd
50% retained
|LW Klim Kostin
|D Radim Simek
2024 7th
|LW Turner Elson
|LW Nic Petan
|D Chad Ruhedel
|2027 4th round
|LW Jason Zucker
|2024 6th round
|F Ben Meyers
|2024 5th round
|RW Kyle Okposo
|D Calle Sjalin
Conditional '24 7th
|Pat Maroon
|F Luke Toporowski
Conditional 2026 6th
|RW Tyler Toffoli
|2024 3rd round
2025 2nd round
50% retained
|G Malcolm Subban
|Future Considerations
|C Evgeny Kuznetsov
|2025 3rd round
50% retained
|Mar. 7th, '24
|F Jake Guentzel
D Ty Smith
|F Micheal Bunting
F Ville Koivunen
F Crus Lucius
F Vasily Ponomarv
Conditional 1st round
Conditional 5th round
25% retained
|F Anthony Duclair
2025 7th round
|D Jack Thompson
2024 3rd round
|F Riley Dmiani
|F Emilio Pettersen
|D Cade Webber
|2026 6th round
|F Yakov Trenin
D Graham Sward
|2025 3rd round
D Jeremy Hanzel
|RW Brandon Duhaime
|2026 3rd round
|D Troy Stecher
2024 7th round
|2027 4th round
|F Jacob Perreault
|F Jan Mysak
|F Anthony Beauvillier
|2024 5th round
|D Joel Edmundson
|2024 3rd round (NYI)
2025 5th round
50% retained
|Mar. 6th, '24
|D Noah Hanifin
Rights to Mikhail Vorobyov
|2024 5th round
25% retained
'25 or '26 1st round
Conditional 2025 3rd
D Daniil Miromanov
50% retained
|C Alexander Wennberg
|2024 2nd round
2025 4th (DAL)
50% retained
|C Casey Mittelstadt
|D Bowen Byram
|D Sean Walker
2026 5th round
|2025 1st round
C Ryan Johansen
* Pick is top-10 protected
|C/LW Adam Henrique
C Sam Carrick
G Ty Taylor
2024 7th round (TB)
|Conditional 2025 4th
Retain 50% Henrique
|2024 1st round
Conditional 2025 5th (TB)
Retain 50% of
Henrique and Carrick
|RW Vladimir Tarasenko
|Conditional 2024 4th
2025 3rd round
50% retained
|F Anthony Mantha
|Mar. 5th, '24
|2024 2nd round
2026 4th round
50% retained
|F Zakhar Bardakov
2024 7th round
|Mar. 1st, '24
|LW Kurtis MacDermid
|Feb. 29th, '24
|D Ilya Lyubushkin
F Kirill Slepets
|
2024 6th round
25% retained
|2025 3rd round
50% retained
|Feb. 28th, '24
|D Chris Tanev
G Cole Brady
|
2026 4th round
50% retained
|2024 2nd round
D Artem Grushnikov
Conditional 2026 3rd
|RW Alex Nylander
Conditional 2026 6th
|Feb. 22nd, '24
|RW Emil Bemstrom
|C Sean Monahan
|Feb. 2nd, '24
|2024 1st round
Conditional 2027 3rd
|C Elias Lindholm
|Jan. 31st, '24
|RW Andrei Kuzmenko
D Hunter Brzustewicz
Joni Jurmo
2024 1st round
Conditional 2024 4th
|D Will Butcher
|Jan. 25th, '24
|RW Maxim Cajkovic
|LW Filip Cederqvist
|Jan 11th, '24
|Future Considerations
|LW Cutter Gauthier
|Jan 8th, '24
|D Jamie Drysdale
2025 2nd round
|LW Rem Pitlick
|Jan. 6th, '24
|Conditional 2026 7th
|RW Tomas Tatar
|Dec. 15th, '23
|2024 5th round
|D Nick Cicek
2024 6th round
|RW Jack Studnicka
|D Robert Bortuzzo
|Dec. 8th, '23
|2025 7th round
|LW Eric Robinson
|Dec. 6th, '23
|Conditional 2025 7th
|D Nikita Zadorov
|Nov. 30th, '23
|2024 5th round
2026 3rd round
|RW Anthony Beauvillier
|Nov. 28th, '23
|Conditional 2024 5th
|RW Tyce Thompson
|Nov. 26th, '23
|LW Arnaud Durandeau
|D Zach Bogosian
|Nov. 8th, '23
|2025 7th round
|D Mark Friedman
C Ty Glover
|Oct. 17th, '24
|D Jack Rathbone
RW Karel Plasek
|C Callahan Burke
|Oct. 10th, '24
|D Caleb Jones
|RW Sam Lafferty
|Oct. 8th, '24
|2024 5th round
|G Casey DeSmith
|Sept. 19th, '23
|LW Tanner Pearson
2025 3rd round
|D Ilya Lyubushkin
|Aug. 18th, '23
|2024 4th round
|D Jeff Petry
|Aug. 15th, '23
|D Gustav Lindstrom
Conditional 2025 4th