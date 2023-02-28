NHL Trade: Patrick Kane Officially Traded to the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have traded a conditional 2023 second-round pick,a 2023 fourth-round pick and Andy Welinski to the Chicago Blackhawks for Patrick Kane and Cooper Zech.

If the Rangers make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Blackhawks will get either a 2024 or 2025 first-round pick.

The Blackawks are retaining 50 percent of his salary.

The Arizona Coyotes are retaining 25 percent of Kane’s salary and are receiving a conditional 2025 third-round pick from the Rangers.

The Blackhawks receive Vili Saarijarv from the Coyotes.

New York Rangers: GM Chris Drury: “I think Patrick recognized it was a good fit for him and it’s a good fit for us. We’re certainly excited that he wanted to be traded and that it was to the New York Rangers.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Kane will be flying to New York and will make his debut on Thursday and not tomorrow.

Ben Pope: “This return would obviously be much less than the Blackhawks originally hoped a few weeks ago, but it’s actually a bit better than what had been rumored in the past few days. Even a possibility of it turning into a 1st would be a minor victory given Davidson’s lack of leverage.”

Larry Brooks: “Rangers won’t be able to carry more than 21 players the remainder of regular season. The roster includes one extra D. If a F is injured, NYR would have to play short for one game, then call up F making less than $850,000 under emergency conditions. There is no cap in playoffs.”

