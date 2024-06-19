NHL Trade: Pierre-Luc Dubois Traded for Darcy Kuemper

Not only did we have one trade, but two trades today. The Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals got in on the action. Los Angeles sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Capitals for goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Trade details, per sources: To #allcaps: C Pierre-Luc Dubois

To #LAKings: G Darcy Kuemper Straight up deal. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 19, 2024

Pierre-Luc Dubois has seven years remaining on his eight-year deal with an AAV of $8.5 million.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 7 years left in his deal worth $8.5M in cap hit a season. Kuemper has 3 years left at $5.25M. — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) June 19, 2024

The Kings acquired Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets last off-season and then signed him to a massive eight-year deal. Meanwhile, Darcy Kuemper has three years left at $5.25 million. That is a savings of $3.25 million for the Kings.

General Manager Rob Blake stated at the end of the season that he did not want to buy out Dubois from his contract. As NHLRumors.com wrote, Dubois was a potential buyout candidate once the Stanley Cup Final ended.

Instead, Blake gets out of a bad contract and a player that did not fit the Los Angeles Kings system. With the Capitals, he will play with Alex Ovechkin, and hopefully, his numbers improve. This is a gamble for Washington.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, acquired by WSH, is a playmaking centre who really did not fit in Los Angeles. At his best, he can get into the dangerous areas of the ice and create scoring chances for himself and linemates. What we saw last year was too much deferring. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/jjFQHf4U8W — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 19, 2024

Dubois is now on his fourth team in the National Hockey League. He started his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets before being part of the deal for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic going to Columbus, Dubois going to Winnipeg. His agent made it clear he did not want to stay in Winnipeg and he got moved to Los Angeles.

Dubois has a history of underperforming, especially when things do not go his way.

Meanwhile, the Kings are trying to solve their goaltending woes. Cam Talbot was not returning, so they were looking for an upgrade. Kuemper is an improvement for the Kings. He won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. But he had some bad numbers last season with the Washington Capitals.