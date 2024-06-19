NHL Trade: The Calgary Flames Finally Send Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have finally acquired Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. The Devils will send their 2025 first-round pick (top 10 protected) and defenseman Kevin Bahl. The Flames are retaining 31.25% of Markstrom’s salary – $1.875 million.

The 34-year-old Markstrom was drafted 31st overall in the second round of the 2008 draft by the Florida Panthers. He’s got two years left on his contract at a $6 million cap hit.

The 23-year-old Bahl was drafted 55th overall in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Arizona Coyotes. He’s entering the final year of his deal at a $1.05 million cap hit. He’ll be an RFA after next season.

Thoughts from the media

Tom Gullitti: “Devils needed a goalie like Markstrom. Lack of confidence in that position hung over everything else. Should not be an issue next season with Allen there, too. Improved health in other areas will help, too.”

Ryan Pike: “Jacob Markstrom is quite good. But he’s 34, missed a third of the last season due to injury, and has seen some big swings in his numbers every other year. And has a $6M cap hit. And a full no-move.”

Ryan Pike: “In other words: Markstrom was a potential diminishing asset who had full control over where he landed. Based on that: a return of a young roster player and a first-rounder seems fair.”

J.D. Burke: “That’s a pretty solid haul for Calgary. The rare Craig Conroy trade where he extracted market if not surplus value from one of his assets.”

Byron Bader: “The Calgary Flames are going to be very, very bad in 2024-25. It’s going to be something.”

Stefen Rosner: “I personally don’t think that Markstrom is the answer for #NJDevils problems, as they need their defensive play to be exponentially better if they want to give themselves a shot.”

Marco D’Amico: “Excellent deal for the Devils. They’re banking on bouncing back in a big way and weren’t ready to sacrifice their 10th overall in such a trade. Good work here.”

Arpon Basu: “That 2025 first rounder risks being a very late first rounder with Markstrom as the Devils starter.”

Cap Friendly: “#NJDevils currently have $19.1M in projected cap space based on an active roster of 17 (9F-7D-1G). The club also needs to resign Dawson Mercer and Nolan Foote who are RFA’s.”

Conor Ryan: “One potential Ullmark suitor off the board.”

HabsLinks: “Another reason why the Markstrom deal won’t help MTL, the 1st rounder from the Monahan trade switches from Calgary to Florida if Calgary has a top-10 pick. That’s probably more likely with Markstrom on the way out.”

Jacob Markstrom, acquired by NJ, is a veteran starting goaltender who has been very good in two of the past three seasons. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/pX2PkgEbAo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 19, 2024