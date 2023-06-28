NHL Trade Rumors: Red Wings, Senators, Stars, Flyers, Hurricanes, Canucks, Islanders and Devils

The Red Wings may not be close on a Alex DeBrincat trade and Stars have cap concerns

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The sense on Tuesday was the Detroit Red Wings didn’t feel they were close to an Alex DeBrincat trade. The Dallas Stars have talked to the Ottawa Senators about DeBrincat but they have cap issues.

The Senators are okay with a 2024 first-round pick and they don’t need to trade him by tonight.

Whoever trades for DeBrincat is going to want an extension and if he wants $8.5 to $9 million, it’s not easy given so many teams with cap concerns.

Ryan Hana: Elliotte Friedman: “A lot of people think at some point in time DeBrincat is going to be a Red Wing, but you don’t think Yzerman knows everybody thinks that? Dorion’s trying to squeeze the best deal he can.”

The Flyers and Hurricanes still hoping the NHL okays their trade

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Still get the sense that the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes want to do the Tony DeAngelo trade if the league allows it.

The Canucks are talking to teams about Ethan Bear

David Pagnotta: (the Canucks continue to talk with pending RFA Ethan Bear) Have been told that the Vancouver Canucks have spoken to teams about a potential Ethan Bear trade.

The Islanders needed the Flyers to retain salary

Anthony Di Marco: (with the Flyers looking for a third team in their talks with the Blues about the potential Hayes trade that involved Krug) The Philadelphia Flyers did talk to the New York Islanders about flipping Torey Krug but the Islanders were wanting/needing part of Krug’s salary to be retained.

Miles Wood has permission to talk to teams

Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils have given pending UFA Miles Wood permission to speak to teams about acquiring his rights before free agency opens on July 1st.