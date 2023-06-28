NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames – Tyler Toffoli, Trade Talks, and Elias Lindholm

Tyler Toffoli originally wanted a contract extension but didn’t hear from the Flames

Eric Francis: Tyler Toffoli had said that he wanted to sign a contract extension but when the talks didn’t start, he asked for a trade: “I was waiting for an extension conversation and there was none coming and didn’t feel like there was one in the future. It didn’t sound like there was any sort of need for me, or want in a way, so it was a personal decision. I thought it was time for myself and my wife to experience something different and move forward.”

Eric Francis: Flames GM Craig Conroy said that Toffoli informed him of his change of heart about two weeks ago.

“He (originally) expressed maybe being here and something happening quickly, and when it didn’t… there are so may moving parts and he wanted a change. That’s not why we did anything. We’ve just got to make sure guys want to be here and that’s the direction we went.”

Calgary Flames trade talks continue

David Pagnotta: The Calgary Flames traded Tyler Toffoli yesterday and trade talks continue with teams about some others. Mikael Backlund, Noah Hanifin, Dan Vladar and Elias Lindholm (maybe) could be in talks.

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov could also become available with the Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers among the interested teams.

On the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm’s future.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Another busy team, the Calgary Flames, we know that. And I think it’s important to clarify this. Elias Lindholm to our knowledge has not told the Calgary Flames that he’s not going to re-sign. I think that’s important to note.

Now, he’s also not told them exactly what he’s ready to do. And so that sort of limbo situation is interesting because teams are calling Calgary and saying, ‘Would you do this? Would you do this?’

On thing the Flames have talked about internally I’m told is that they don’t need to decide this, this week. That if they feel they still have a chance to sign Elias Lindholm, maybe this goes into late summer, goes into September. Doesn’t have to be decided now.

Eric Francis: Flames GM Craig Conroy doesn’t see the draft or July 1st as a deadline for Elias Lindholm’s future: “We’re not in any hurry on Lindy – we’re making sure we go about the whole process the right way.”