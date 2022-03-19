NHL Trade: The Anaheim Ducks Trade Hampus Lindholm to the Boston Bruins

The Anaheim Ducks have traded defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran and retaining 50 percent of Lindholm’s salary to the Boston Bruins for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore.

Frank Seravalli: “In addition to retaining 50% on Lindholm, #NHLDucks are also taking on D John Moore’s contract as part of the deal. That’s why there is an extra 2nd round pick in there.”

Chris Johnston: “The package the #bruins gave up for Hampus Lindholm looks better given the strong likelihood the minute-munching defenceman signs a long-term extension there. They didn’t pay that for a rental.”

Chris Johnston: “When the #bruins tried to acquire Ben Chiarot earlier this week they wanted to negotiate an extension with the pending UFA. Wouldn’t be surprised if they did that with Hamphus Lindholm once this trade goes through.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Ducks’s willingness to retain 50 percent of Lindholm’s $5.2-million AAV obviously helped Anaheim increase the haul. And take back John Moore’s contract, too”

Puck Pedia: “After deal, for #NHLBruins, assuming Curran remains , have $1.25M Proj Cap Hit. They can add $6M in Annual Cap Hit today, or $6.25M Monday. After they sent Ahcan down today, this deal only added $85K annual Cap Hit, which is $17K for the remainder of yr”

Puck Pedia: “The #NHLBruins acquired Lindholm (Yr 6/6 $5.2M Cap Hit – 50% retained) & Curran (Yr 2/2 $1M) from #FlyTogether for Moore (Yr 4/5 $2.75M Cap Hit or $1.625M if buried), Vaakanainen (Yr 3/3 $894K), ’22 1st, ’23 2nd & ’24 2nd BOS save $1.04M Cap Hit”

Pete Blackburn: “I might be completely fine with this if there’s a palatable extension attached to it”

Pete Blackburn: “Well that’s certainly a great deal for the Ducks but I also don’t hate it for the Bruins”

Matt Larkin: “Even if Lindholm ends up a pure rental, I get the trade for Boston and applaud it. They managed to not give up Fabian Lysell! Plus, Patrice Bergeron is UFA this summer…maybe it’s the Last Dance for this group. Go for it.”

Frozen Tools: “Hampus Lindholm traded to #NHLBruins He has never been a major offensive contributor. No individual stat jumps out but overall he offers a good combination for multi-category leagues. Ice time might take a small hit…”

Conor Ryan: “Lindholm (6-foot-4, 216 pounds) isn’t exactly the most physical presence — but he’s a horse in terms of his minutes. He’s averaging 22:32 of ice time per game this season — and has averaged 22:11 of ice time per game in his career.”

Hampus Lindholm’s play has slipped in recent years, but he should have more support in Boston. The defender can prevent zone entries and help bring the puck out with control. pic.twitter.com/drJUlvfLlc — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 19, 2022

John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen (in return to Anaheim with a first this year, a second next year, and a second the year after that) are Some Guys pic.twitter.com/7VVYW62OL3 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 19, 2022

