NHL Trade: The Anaheim Ducks Trade Nicolas Deslauriers to the Minnesota Wild

Jessi Pierce: The Minnesota Wild have acquired Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2023 round-pick.

Puck Pedia: “After acquiring Deslauriers, #MNWild have $2M of Projected Cap Space. That can fit $9.5M Annual Cap Hit today or $10M on Monday.”

Nicolas Deslauriers, traded to MIN, is a physical depth player who kills penalties. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/KxMoCDx0gy — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 19, 2022

The Wild add a physical depth forward in Deslauriers. He doesn’t thread the needle offensively and is a bit better defensively. pic.twitter.com/FPCz8M0puS — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 19, 2022

Deslauriers has been above-replacement for only two seasons during his 9-year career. pic.twitter.com/cZP3gX2Cpz — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) March 19, 2022