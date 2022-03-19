NHL Trade: The Anaheim Ducks Trade Nicolas Deslauriers to the Minnesota Wild

Jessi Pierce: The Minnesota Wild have acquired Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2023 round-pick.
Puck Pedia: “After acquiring Deslauriers, #MNWild have $2M of Projected Cap Space. That can fit $9.5M Annual Cap Hit today or $10M on Monday.”
Nicolas Deslauriers, traded to MIN, is a physical depth player who kills penalties. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/KxMoCDx0gy
The Wild add a physical depth forward in Deslauriers. He doesn’t thread the needle offensively and is a bit better defensively. pic.twitter.com/FPCz8M0puS
Deslauriers has been above-replacement for only two seasons during his 9-year career. pic.twitter.com/cZP3gX2Cpz
The Minnesota Wild have acquired Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for 3rd round draft pick 2023. Deslauriers is one of the worst forwards in the NHL and we don't know why the Wild wanted to acquire him at all. pic.twitter.com/ze5NT0LmHG
