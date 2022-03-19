NHL Trade: The Anaheim Ducks Trade Nicolas Deslauriers to the Minnesota Wild
Jessi Pierce: The Minnesota Wild have acquired Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2023 round-pick.

Puck Pedia: “After acquiring Deslauriers, #MNWild have $2M of Projected Cap Space. That can fit $9.5M Annual Cap Hit today or $10M on Monday.”