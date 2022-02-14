NHL Trade: The Montreal Canadiens Trade Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 first-round pick (top 10 protected, or a 2023 first and 2024 fourth), a 2024 fifth-round pick, Emil Heinemann and Tyler Pitlick.

Chris Johnston: “There’s no salary retained in the Tyler Toffoli trade.”

Thoughts from the media

Puck Pedia: “The #Flames added $2.5M Annual Cap Hit, which is $938K for remainder of season.

They now have $187K of Projected Cap Space, which can accommodate adding $500K Annual Cap Hit today, or $935K Cap Hit at the deadline assuming no other moves.”

Pierre LeBrun: “The prospect is Emil Heineman from Sweden. 2020 draft pick. The 5th round pick is in 2024. Habs really wanted Heineman.”

Justin Bourne: “Well that was decidedly in-cheap for the acquisition of Tyler Toffoli, wow. Good job Hughes/Gorton and Montreal, adding a (late) first as the fire sale begins. Flames better today than yesterday in a soft division, why not them?”

Ryan Pike: “All-told, really really smart trade for the #Flames. They’ll figure out next year’s cap mess when the season is over, but Toffoli boosts their middle six and their power play, moved out an ineffective Pitlick, didn’t give up a top prospect and still have cap space. Nice work.”

Eric Macramalla: “A Flames first rounder is around a 20th pick and a 5th is inconsequential. The Canadiens could have likely received more for Toffoli in the off-season.”

Hailey Salvian: ” Heineman is the prospect acquired in the Sam Bennett trade. Extra pick possibly a sweetener to offload Pitlick’s cap hit.

Most importantly, Flames get the scoring they need within giving up a top prospect.

I think that’s pretty tidy work, no?”

Steve Macfarlane: “Huge deal to reunite Toffoli with Sutter. They won Cup together in 2014 but Toffoli still has some goals in him and heavily strengthens the #Flames top nine. Looking to see if Habs held some money for this year.”

Pat Steinberg: “That’s a big add for Calgary. No regulars or top level prospects going there other way.”

Mark Scheig: “Feel like the Tyler Toffoli trade fits like a glove for both sides in terms of what they’re looking for.”

Cap Friendly: “Pitlick has an AAV of $1,750,000. Add the $2,964,400 in Current Cap Space that the club has and that’s more than enough space to fit Toffoli under the #Flames cap.”

Todd Cordell: “Really like that deal for the Flames. They’re a very solid team; just needed more pop to support the big guns. Toffoli gives them that.”

Wes Gilbertson: “Tyler Pitlick has been a non-factor for #Flames. Forward prospect Emil Heinemann is unsigned. So Flames trade away first-rounder but aren’t really removing from current lineup.”

Danny Webster: “I know Calgary needed secondary scoring but that seems like a smorgasbord and a half for Tyler Toffoli.”

Adam Gretz: “I think that trade is a steal for the Flames.”

Great acquisition by the Flames. Toffoli can really move the needle and gives the team some strong scoring depth. pic.twitter.com/EOuDDfVg1N — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) February 14, 2022

That skillset is pretty evident if you look at Toffoli’s microstats from last season. He’s not the fastest skater but he’s smart enough to be able to overcome that and generate off the rush nonetheless. Should be a good fit with how Calgary plays. pic.twitter.com/uFM5Wl7b8O — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 14, 2022

The Calgary Flames have interest in Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens per @FriedgeHNIC. It would be very good add for the Flames in our eyes. Toffoli is very good 2nd liner and has solid contract. He also already played under D. Sutter in Los Angeles. It should working. pic.twitter.com/NRuYyMUSbR — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) February 14, 2022

Emil Heineman is probably the Flames 10th or so best prospect (and an asset that has plateaued, isn’t hitting development jumps and is nearly out of runway). Amazing the Flames didn’t have to include a more significant prospect in this Toffoli deal. I like this very much. pic.twitter.com/DZELN3fA8N — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) February 14, 2022

Last season, Tyler Toffoli finished 7th among F’s with 27 Goals.

Nobody in the top 20 in F Goals last year has a lower cap hit this year than Toffoli’s $4.25M. The average Cap Hit for the top 20 in F Goals last year is $7.7M.https://t.co/pKg443zZvR — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) February 14, 2022

Tyler Toffoli

Tyler Pitlick

Emil Heineman