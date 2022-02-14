NHL Trade: The Montreal Canadiens Trade Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 first-round pick (top 10 protected, or a 2023 first and 2024 fourth), a 2024 fifth-round pick, Emil Heinemann and Tyler Pitlick.

Chris Johnston: “There’s no salary retained in the Tyler Toffoli trade.”

Thoughts from the media

Puck Pedia: “The #Flames added $2.5M Annual Cap Hit, which is $938K for remainder of season.

They now have $187K of Projected Cap Space, which can accommodate adding $500K Annual Cap Hit today, or $935K Cap Hit at the deadline assuming no other moves.”

Pierre LeBrun: “The prospect is Emil Heineman from Sweden. 2020 draft pick. The 5th round pick is in 2024. Habs really wanted Heineman.”

Justin Bourne: “Well that was decidedly in-cheap for the acquisition of Tyler Toffoli, wow. Good job Hughes/Gorton and Montreal, adding a (late) first as the fire sale begins. Flames better today than yesterday in a soft division, why not them?”

Ryan Pike: “All-told, really really smart trade for the #Flames. They’ll figure out next year’s cap mess when the season is over, but Toffoli boosts their middle six and their power play, moved out an ineffective Pitlick, didn’t give up a top prospect and still have cap space. Nice work.”

Eric Macramalla: “A Flames first rounder is around a 20th pick and a 5th is inconsequential. The Canadiens could have likely received more for Toffoli in the off-season.”

Hailey Salvian: ” Heineman is the prospect acquired in the Sam Bennett trade. Extra pick possibly a sweetener to offload Pitlick’s cap hit.

Most importantly, Flames get the scoring they need within giving up a top prospect.

I think that’s pretty tidy work, no?”

Steve Macfarlane: “Huge deal to reunite Toffoli with Sutter. They won Cup together in 2014 but Toffoli still has some goals in him and heavily strengthens the #Flames top nine. Looking to see if Habs held some money for this year.”

Pat Steinberg: “That’s a big add for Calgary. No regulars or top level prospects going there other way.”

Mark Scheig: “Feel like the Tyler Toffoli trade fits like a glove for both sides in terms of what they’re looking for.”

Cap Friendly: “Pitlick has an AAV of $1,750,000. Add the $2,964,400 in Current Cap Space that the club has and that’s more than enough space to fit Toffoli under the #Flames cap.”

Todd Cordell: “Really like that deal for the Flames. They’re a very solid team; just needed more pop to support the big guns. Toffoli gives them that.”

Wes Gilbertson: “Tyler Pitlick has been a non-factor for #Flames. Forward prospect Emil Heinemann is unsigned. So Flames trade away first-rounder but aren’t really removing from current lineup.”

Danny Webster: “I know Calgary needed secondary scoring but that seems like a smorgasbord and a half for Tyler Toffoli.”

Adam Gretz: “I think that trade is a steal for the Flames.”

