NHL Trade: The Oilers send Jesse Puljujarvi to the Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Jesse Puljujarvi to the Carolina Hurricanes for Patrick Puistola.

No salary was retained.

Thoughts from the media

Frank Seravalli: “One of those win-win trades.

#Canes will still be very active in other deals but knew they weren’t going to use all $10m in LTIR space. No risk, test an RFA for 7 wks.

#Oilers move on from Puljujarvi without having to pay to do so. Take a flier on unsigned pick.”

Bob Stauffer: “The @EdmontonOilers clear out 3M in cap space. My guess is that will open up cap space potentially for a D”

Cap Friendly: “After trading Jesse Puljujärvi to Carolina, the #LetsGoOilers now have $4,412,500 in usable LTI Salary space with a roster of 19 (someone will need to be recalled or acquired before 5pm ET).”

Mark Spector: “My read: Holland just couldn’t broker a deal that included Puljujarvi, and reached out the one team that had shown tepid interest in Puljujarvi – CAR. He jumped at the chance to move Puljujarvi with no asset attached. Presto! $3M in cap space.”

Mark Spector: “Now, instead of being capped out at 21 players, he can bring up 2 or 3 making $1M or less. So he can trade 2 roster players at deadline and not be caught with a 19-man roster.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: “Forward Patrik Puistola, an unsigned 2019 third-round draft pick currently playing for Jukurit in Liiga, is the return for Puljujarvi. The move clears $3 million in cap space for the Oilers.”

Carolina makes an extremely on-brand acquisition for a forward that drives play and can’t score. pic.twitter.com/sRJWaTq0IX — dom 🕰️ (@domluszczyszyn) February 28, 2023

If you’re interested, here is Puljujarvi’s card from the last season. Another player driven out of Edmonton by the media. And Puljujarvi still has a potential to become a legit TOP9 forward at least. pic.twitter.com/Byi49m4prA — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 28, 2023