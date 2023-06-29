NHL Trade: The Penguins acquire Reilly Smith from the Golden Knights

﻿Pittsburgh Penguins: The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Reilly Smith to the Penguins for a 2024 third-round pick.

Smith has two seasons left on his contract at $5 million per.

Dan Rosen: “Reilly Smith wins the Stanley Cup with Vegas and gets traded to Pittsburgh. The Penguins acquired the forward for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. VGK is getting its pick back. Its the same pick they sent to PIT for Teddy Blueger.”

Pens Inside Scoop: “Reilly Smith is coming off a Stanley Cup championship season, recording 26 goals and 56 points in 78 regular-season games. He then picked up 14 points (4G-10A) during the playoffs, including three points (2G-1A) in the Stanley Cup Final versus Florida.”

Lowetide: “Geez you guys, I really like Ivan Barbashev but Reilly Smith is aging like fine wine. I’m reading this is a brilliant move, but it kind of feels like Kyle Dubas won the day here. At least to me.”

First big splash for Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh is bringing in Stanley Cup Champion Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith traded to the Penguins. He's been a reliable secondary scorer, posting an 82GP pace between 56 and 62 pts in 4 of the past 5 seasons. He should get plenty of opportunity to continue alongside Sidney Crosby of Evgeni Malkin in the top-six.




