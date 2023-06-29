NHL Trade: The Penguins acquire Reilly Smith from the Golden Knights
﻿Pittsburgh Penguins: The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Reilly Smith to the Penguins for a 2024 third-round pick.

Smith has two seasons left on his contract at $5 million per.

Dan Rosen: “Reilly Smith wins the Stanley Cup with Vegas and gets traded to Pittsburgh. The Penguins acquired the forward for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. VGK is getting its pick back. Its the same pick they sent to PIT for Teddy Blueger.”

Pens Inside Scoop: “Reilly Smith is coming off a Stanley Cup championship season, recording 26 goals and 56 points in 78 regular-season games. He then picked up 14 points (4G-10A) during the playoffs, including three points (2G-1A) in the Stanley Cup Final versus Florida.”

Lowetide: “Geez you guys, I really like Ivan Barbashev but Reilly Smith is aging like fine wine. I’m reading this is a brilliant move, but it kind of feels like Kyle Dubas won the day here. At least to me.”

 