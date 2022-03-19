NHL Trade: The Philadelphia Flyers Have Traded Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Claude Giroux, German Rubtsov, Connor Bunnaman, and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Florida Panthers for Owen Tippett, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. The Flyers are retaining 50 percent of Giroux’s salary.

Charlie O’Connor: “Can also confirm that Giroux was only willing to waive his NMC to go to Florida by the end of the process.

Which to be clear, was always totally his right. That’s why an agent pushes for a NMC in a deal, so that he can theoretically pick his spot. Believe Giroux did here.”

Emily Kaplan: “I’m told Panthers package was “aggressive, not as aggressive as Boston or Colorado.” Giroux’s arrival gives Barkov an elite player to play with, and one of the top face-off guys in the league.”

Ryan Gilbert: “Claude Giroux is synonymous with the Flyers. He’s a franchise icon. If you talked about the Flyers over the past decade, Claude was there. There’s been no Flyers Twitter without G. Through the ups and many downs, he’s been there, always deserving better. Here’s to our captain.”

Frozen Tools: “Owen Tippett traded to #BringItToBroad So far he has not been able to stick in the NHL. He should get more of a shot in Philadelphia. Can he finally take the step to fantasy relevance?”

Steven Ellis: “Hopefully Owen Tippett can find the consistency and opportunity in Philadelphia. Talented prospect, but just never could stick with the Panthers.”

Charlie O’Connor: “The return, in terms of value, is about what I expected going back months, because as much as fans didn’t want to believe it, this is the established going rate for a Giroux-type rental forward at the deadline, particularly one w/NMC. Having to take a 2024 1st though is tough.”

Florida’s 2024 1st round pick is currently listed as conditional. We expect that with this pick being traded, it will be conditional to swap with 2025 if the team doesn’t own the 2024 pick at the time of the draft pic.twitter.com/e6qIMLd4wj — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 19, 2022

Claude Giroux (to Florida) is an excellent offensive forward both at 5v5 and 5v4, with a great shot and is also solid defensively, with a very healthy penalty differential. Literally no flaws to speak of, and with a handsome head of red hair to boot. pic.twitter.com/Kb5KS9SHSA — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 19, 2022

Owen Tippett, traded to PHI, is still young but hasn’t shown that much at the NHL level yet. #BringittoBroad pic.twitter.com/F4YKKIRGr4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 19, 2022

Claude Giroux (to Florida) is an excellent offensive forward both at 5v5 and 5v4, with a great shot and is also solid defensively, with a very healthy penalty differential. Literally no flaws to speak of, and with a handsome head of red hair to boot. pic.twitter.com/Kb5KS9SHSA — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 19, 2022