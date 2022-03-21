NHL Trade: The Pittsburgh Penguins Acquire Rickard Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Rickard Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2022 second-round pick and forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon, and goaltender Calle Clang. The Ducks are retaining 35 percent of Rakell’s salary.

Jesse Marshall: “Defensively, not great. But let’s remember he’s coming to a completely different environment. I said it earlier, I think the system here suits his playstyle so much better. JFresh laid it out, I think the winger is Evgeni Malkin.”

Chris Peters: “Goaltender Calle Clang was the prospect the Penguins traded to Anaheim in the Rickard Rakell deal. Some decent upside, appeared in 17 SHL games with Rögle and had a .917 SV% this season. Made Sweden’s WJC team last two years. Technically sharp G who just needs to play more games.”

Chris Peters: “Pittsburgh has depth at the position in their system already. Joel Blomqvist and Filip Lindberg would both be ahead of Clang if I was making the depth chart, but Anaheim still mines some good future value in the deal. Clang remains unsigned at this point.”

