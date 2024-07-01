NHL Trade: The Pittsburgh Penguins Trade Reilly Smith to the New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded forward Reilly Smith to the New York Rangers for a 2027 second-round pick and a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick.

The Penguins are retaining 25% of Smith’s salary. The Penguins are paying $1.5 million and the Rangers $3.75 million for the final year of his contract.

Dan Rosen: The conditions on the pick are that it will be the worse of the Rangers or Minnesota Wild’s pick.

Thoughts from the media

Andy Graziano: “Rangers essentially swapped Goodrow for Smith, which IMO, is pretty decent business.”

Peter Baugh: “Smith, who won a Stanley Cup with Vegas, has one year left at $5 million. He can be streaky offensively but had 40 points in 76 games last year and is solid defensively.”

Peter Baugh: “Smith, who won a Stanley Cup with Vegas, has one year left at $5 million. He can be streaky offensively but had 40 points in 76 games last year and is solid defensively.”

Zach Laing: “I like Jensen for what he is, but going from trading a first and two seconds for Chychrun 15 months ago, to now trading him for Jensen and a third is not good.”

Jason Gregor: “Jensen a right shot Dman who is solid defender. Sens were heavy on LD.”