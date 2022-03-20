NHL Trade: The Seattle Kraken Trade Mark Giordano to the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded for Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell. The Kraken receive 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

The Kraken are retaining 50% of Giordano’s salary.

Thoughts from the media

Ryan S. Clark: “It means the Kraken have 10 picks for this year, 11 picks for 2023 and nine picks for 2024.”

Marisa Ingemi: “Mark Giordano is really cool and I’m happy he’ll get to go somewhere to try to win”

Marisa Ingemi: “I thought the entire time Blackwell was in Seattle he could have been utilized more and he has a pretty good ceiling with consistent time in a bottom six”

Shayna: “I really like Blackwell’s game. Works really hard, can actually keep up and complement high-end talent, brings solid two-way play wherever he slots. Also a strong power killer. ”

Terry Koshan: “Colin Blackwell has 17 points (eight goals and nine assists) in 39 games for the Kraken. A depth forward the #Leafs were seeking. 49 points in 119 career games with NYR, Nashville and Seattle.”

Lance Hornby: “Giordano will be the third former Norris Trophy winner to suit up for the Leafs with Brian Leetch (’97 Rangers) and Red Kelly (’54 Red Wings, inaugural winner).”

Terry Koshan: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe two weeks when Seattle was in town: “He has been a very good player in the league for a long time. He’s versatile and helps teams in all sorts of ways. He has great character.”

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs T.J. Brodie on Giordano on Friday: “Can’t say enough good things about him. He’s a great guy on and off the ice, his dedication and work ethic. He’s an unbelievable guy.”

Toronto Maple Leafs make a deal for Mark Giordano. Some quick thoughts…

*Shuts down cycle plays

*Wins battles in DZ, rarely turns the puck over

*Snaps a good first pass pic.twitter.com/GUjXpPwxFj — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) March 20, 2022

Here are Giordano’s microstats from this season courtesy of AllThreeZones. Does not carry the puck much in case you couldn’t tell, but some definite bright spots here. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Hfqvq2LDB3 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 20, 2022

And here we go! Mark Giordano has been traded from the Seattle Kraken to the Toronto Maple Leafs. As we already said today before, Giordano is still good TOP4 defenseman and should be an upgrade for Maple Leafs’ defense. We’re waiting for more details. pic.twitter.com/YK7YQtTRbG — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 20, 2022

Mark Giordano is not the player he once was, especially with the puck, but defensively he still has a lot to offer. pic.twitter.com/YDqP81037u — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 20, 2022

Mark Giordano (traded to Toronto) is a good defensive player, both at 5v5 and 4v5, with a very good shot. pic.twitter.com/xKVZdReeP8 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 20, 2022

Colin Blackwell should bring some strong defensive acumen to Toronto’s bottom six pic.twitter.com/2UjySRICE5 — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 20, 2022