NHL Trade: The Senators trade Alex DeBrincat to the Red Wings

The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Cap Friendly: DeBrincat signs a four-year contract with a salary cap hit of $7.875 million.

2023-24: $8.25 million

2024-25: $8.25 million (M-NTC)

2025-26: $8.25 million (M-NTC)

2026-27: $6.75 million (M-NTC)

He’ll have a 16-team trade list

Ian Mendes: Condition on the pick – The Red Wings have the option of sending their own 2024 first-round pick or the 2024 first-round pick they acquired from the Boston Bruins.

If the Bruins pick is in the top 10, the Bruins have the right to retain the pick and send the Red Wings their 2025 first-round pick, unprotected. The Red Wings would have the option to send the 2024 first-round or Boston’s 2025 first-round pick under that scenario.

Thoughts from the media

J.D. Burke: “On the one hand, can’t really complain about what Detroit paid to bring DeBrincat into the fold, especially on that team friendly contract. On the other, feels like Ottawa got off easy given the shape of the market right now for DeBrincat-type players.”

Cory Lavalette: “What Ottawa gave up a year and two days ago to get DeBrincat:

* 2022 first round pick (#7-Kevin Korchinski)

• 2022 second round pick (#39-Paul Ludwinski)

• 2024 third round pick”

Kristen Shilton: “This is everything Detroit needed. A team starved for high-end scorers lands exactly that. And DeBrincat should be pleased playing alongside Detroit’s other talents. Tidy work.”

Ian Mendes: “Getting a first-round pick and Dominik Kubalik for Alex DeBrincat is an okay return for Ottawa. Not a home run, but not a swing-and-a-miss IMO. The key for me: What does Ottawa do with the cap space now? If they add another significant piece, this could turn out okay.”

Sean Shapiro: “Unless the Senators have seen something I haven’t in Sebrango, it feels like Ottawa should have just took him to arbitration and at least tried to get something at deadline. Nice work by Detroit”

Cam Robinson: “Overall, really solid value by DET nabbing DeBrincat. The cost to acquire is very palatable, and the 4-year extension seems to bake in his upside while acknowledging the limited two-way game and inconsistencies. I like it.”

Brayton J. Wilson: “That seems like quite a steal for DeBrincat.”

Garrioch: “Sounds like the agent had to face reality. #Sens“

Joe Yerdon: “I’m sure trading DeBrincat within the division is exactly what Ottawa wanted to do.”

Some notes about DeBrincat: Sounds like Yzerman doesn’t want to give him 8-year term. Actually, we agree with Yzerman on this. In our eyes, DeBrincat is a bit overrated player. Although that he’s a fun to watch player with great shot, he’s not an elite winger in our eyes. pic.twitter.com/IBqaKj4XP5 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 9, 2023

Projected AAV at a four-year deal is $7.7 million for DeBrincat. Assuming he signs with Detroit after the trade if he isn’t taking max term. pic.twitter.com/KCkQ5TWhyP — Evolving-Hockey (@EvolvingHockey) July 9, 2023