NHL Trade: The Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Brandon Hagel, 2022 and 2024 fourth-round picks from the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2023 and 2024 first-round pick, Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh.

The 23-year old Hagel was drafted 159th overall in the 6th round of the 2016 draft by the Buffalo Sabres. He carries a $1.5 million cap hit.

Carter Baum: “Both Tampa’s first-rounders are Top 10 protected the first time around, but if either has to shift to a later year, it would be unprotected. If both shift, both are unprotected.”

Puck Pedia: Hagel (Yr 1/3 $1.5M then RFA), Katchouk (Yr 1/3 $758K then RFA) & Raddysh (Yr 1/3 $758K then RFA).

Thoughts from the media and viz

Puck Pedia: “Before the trade, #Bolts had $0 Cap Space in their LTIR Pool. After trade, they now have a whopping $16,667 available.”

Mike Kelly: “Hagel has great puck recovery skills – valuable come playoff time. Moves the puck well and is shooting the lights out this season. Another one of those guys where even if the scoring dries up a bit, brings valuable elements to every game.”

Chris Peters: “Katchouk and Raddysh are fine. Good depth, not huge difference makers. Will get a chance to play in Chicago. If a guy is not part of what should be a very small core to start the rebuild in Chicago, he’s an asset not a building block. Hagel was more valuable to another team.”

Mark Lazerus: “I’m generally not in favor of moving young, talented players on great contracts, but this is quite a haul for Kyle Davidson, even if those picks will be late in the first round. Clearly, Davidson believes he has a long leash to work with, with the picks being in 2023 and 2024.”

Ryan Kennedy: “Tampa Bay gives itself an advantage in these situations by having excellent scouts who find late-round gems: Nick Perbix (6th round), Declan McDonnell (7th) and Cole Koepke (6th) and Niko Huuhtanen (7th) just a few recent picks that look like steals already”

Adam Gretz: “I feel like the only comparison between Blake Coleman and Brandon Hagel is the cheap contract and term remaining. Feel like Coleman was a lot more proven (multiple 20-goal scorer without needing a huge sh% spike) and a better defensive player/play driver.”

Conor Ryan: “Tampa just continues to go for the jugular — year after year.”

John Buccigross: Was told two weeks ago that the Blackhawks were offered a first-round pick and an A prospect.

Anthony Petrielli: “In this tight cap world, once you have your stars locked in, you need to hit absolute homers in the UFA bargain bin (i.e. Bunting), draft well to have ELCs, and/or pay an insane amount to get a cost-controlled player with term (i.e. Hagel, Coleman). Only real ways to build depth.”

Brayton J. Wilson: “Hagel was a pick the #Sabres didn’t develop properly when he was their property. Didn’t pan out for Buffalo, but Hagel had earned his way to a great spot with Chicago, and now Tampa Bay.”

JFreshHockey: “Everyone’s going to talk about Tampa Bay but great work for Chicago signing Hagel as a CHL UFA, signing him to a great RFA deal, and then trading him at the peak of his value when he’s shooting 22.3%. ”

Brandon Hagel’s market value is already almost 4x his salary cap + he’s signed for 2 more years at a $1.5M. The Lightning add a real solid middle-six winger who can set up his teammates + create off the rush. Should help rebuild that 3rd line as a Coleman/Gourde-type replacement pic.twitter.com/vqPHSMB7T1 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 18, 2022

Hagel has 21 goals so far this season but don’t be fooled by his 22.3% shooting percentage. He’s a passer first and foremost, specializing in cross-slot passes off the rush. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/XUKYOlPnt7 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 18, 2022

As if the Lightning weren’t scary enough already, they’re adding Brandon Hagel to the mix without losing anything of note off their roster. Rich get richer. pic.twitter.com/NcyBbjQiVU — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) March 18, 2022

Hagel is a really interesting player. He kind of came out of nowhere this year in Chicago, and a lot of his value this season has come from his shooting. pic.twitter.com/eey34KoeCa — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) March 18, 2022

Raddysh only has 53gp and Katchouk only 38 so perhaps I am overestimating them but they both look quite strong, Raddysh on special teams and Katchouk defensively at 5v5. pic.twitter.com/rKngkdn6t2 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 18, 2022

Taylor Raddysh, acquired by CHI, has been a decent defensive depth player in a limited role this season, struggling to put the puck in the net. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/oh0PwR7xMZ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 18, 2022

Boris Katchouk, acquired by CHI, has been a decent defensive depth player in a limited role this season, struggling to put the puck in the net. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/J5kn6oWzel — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 18, 2022