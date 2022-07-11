NHL Trade: The Toronto Maple Leafs Trade for Matt Murray

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired goaltender Matt Murray, a 2023 3rd round pick and a 2024 7th round pick from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations.
The Senators are retaining 25 percent of his salary.
Murray has two years left on his contract at a $6.25 million cap hit. His cap hit for the Maple Leafs will be $4,687,500 million and for the Senators it will be $1,562,500.
Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs now have $5.56 million in projected salary cap space with 18 players under contract.
RFAs: Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
Thoughts from the media
Eric Engels: “I’m just going to say it: I don’t understand why Toronto wants Matt Murray. I hope Matt Murray proves me and any other doubter wrong. I really just can’t see how this solves their goaltending situation.”
Evolving Wild: “The Matt Murray who has averaged 0.5 Goals Above Replacement over the last 3 seasons?”
Ian Mendes: “Not giving up a roster player or a prospect, while only retaining 25 percent of Murray’s salary has to be seen by a win for Pierre Dorion.
Sens GM has taken a ton of heat over the past few seasons.
But damn, he’s had a good week.”
Ian Mendes: “Leafs fans: There was a six-week stretch from January to February last season, where Matt Murray was dynamite. .941 save percentage in that window.
Then he had a couple of poor starts and the concussion.
He’s going to come into Toronto very motivated.”
Down Goes Brown: “This is terrible.”
Sportsnet Stats: “Stats since 2019-20 (w/NHL ranks) Save Percentage .899 (48th) GAA 3.06 (45th) Shutouts 4 (T-34th) -33.2 Goals Save Above Expected (per @moneypuck)”
Mike Kelly: “Murray was limited to 20 games last season. In those games, he was good – ranking 3rd in the NHL in goals saved above expected (0.54 / 60).
In the 2 years prior, he ranked 47th & 51st. Bet here, he will be just fine on better defensive team. Health & consistency far from certain”
Jim Matheson: “So pretty clear Leafs would rather gamble on Murray, even with his injury history, at $4.68 mil for couple of years than resign Campbell for, say, five times five.”
Mario Tirabassi: “Good thing saved all that money getting rid of Petr Mrazek.”
@Account4Hockey: “Is a 3rd and a 7th the same as trading down from #7 to #16? (No)”
“An extra $1-1.5M of cap space for the next two years via a 3rd team is worth way more than picks in 2023. Add in the fact that the price OTT was going to pay BUF is significantly more valuable and this is a bad deal whether or not Murray bounces back.”
