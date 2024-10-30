NHL Trade: The Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenseman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Matt Benning, 2025 3rd round pick (the better of Edmonton or Colorado), and a 2026 6th round pick.

Liljegren is a 25-year-old right-handed defenseman who has one more year left on his contract at a $3 million cap hit.

Benning is a 30-year-old defenseman with one year left on his contract at a $1.25 million cap hit.

Thoughts from the media

James Mirtle: “Benning has another year on his deal, but he makes only $1.25 million and you can bury $1.15 million in the AHL, if needed. He’s also a fine option as a depth defender.”

Scott Wheeler: “More than I thought they’d get.”

Thomas Drance: “Significant return for an out-of-favour defender on a relatively inefficient contract with term. Good indicator of how competitive the trade market for blue-line contributors is shaping up to be in-season.”

Terry Koshan: “Asked Liljegren today, with Hakanpaa soon to come off LTIR, if he was wondering about the next few days and his future. “No. I’m just taking it day by day. Coming in and trying to be positive. Work hard, whatever happens, will happen. My focus is here.”

Kyle Cushman: “Great fit for Liljegren in San Jose. He’ll get to play a lot and can grow with a couple other younger Swedish players Tough asset management for the Leafs to get slightly more than Detroit got for Olli Maatta.”

Mike Stephens: “I still believe in Timothy Liljegren but man it is disappointing he never took the step he is very much capable of taking. Maybe the Sharks can bring it out of him! He’s a good dude for whom I wish well!”

The #LeafsForever have traded D Timothy Liljegren to the #SJSharks for D Matt Benning & two draft picks. "I think that this is kind of a win for Treliving.." – Phillips "Oh yeah, I thought they were getting a bag of shit back, I'll be honest.." – Alberga Full reaction with… pic.twitter.com/7a3rkQdHYT — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) October 30, 2024

Timoth’s two issues is that he isn’t really exceptional at any one thing so his contributions don’t really jump out at you, and that he does seem to have legit trouble when the forecheck gets heavier in the playoffs. — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 30, 2024

