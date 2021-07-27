NHL Trade: The Vegas Golden Knights Trade Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Mikael Hakkarainen.

Bob McKenzie: “CHI’s leverage here is that it could absorb MAF’s full cap hit and the Hawks were NOT on MAF’s 10-team no-trade list. So, given that MAF did NOT want to play anywhere other than VGK, here’s a question: Will he report to the Hawks? Or, at age 36, might he contemplate retirement?”

Puck Pedia: The 36-year old Fleury is in the last year of his deal at a $7 million cap hit. The 23-year old Hakkarainen is in the last year of his entry-level deal.