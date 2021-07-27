NHL Trade: The Washington Capitals Trade Brenden Dillon to the Winnipeg Jets

The Washington Capitals have traded defenseman Brenden Dillon to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2022 and 2023 second-round picks.

The 30-year old Dillon was undrafted and carries a $3.9 million salary cap hit for three more years.

Puck Pedia: ” His contract included a $2M Signing Bonus this year, so he has $1.1M of Salary left this year, followed by $5.5M 22-23 and $4M 23-24.”

Scott Billeck: “Brenden Dillon, for Winnipeg’s current needs on D, is a perfect fit. Big, rugged, defence-first, likes to hit, likes to clear the crease, can kill penalities, plays tough minutes, helps prop up underperforming partners. While two picks may be a high price, it solves problems.”

Ken Wiebe: “Brenden Dillon is a guy the Jets had shown previous interest in before he was dealt by #SJSharks to #Caps Dillon has three more years left on a deal that carries a $3.9 million AAV so there is some cost certainty for #Jets”

Mike McIntyre: “Quite the turn of events for the #NHLJets blue-line in the past week. Not only did they retain Dylan DeMelo in the Seattle expansion draft, now they’ve added Brenden Dillon. Both figure to be key pieces of the top four along with Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk.”

Brenden Dillon, traded to WPG, is a steady and consistent top four defensive defenceman who isn’t a liability offensively by any means. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/lLMNPoH8lC — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 27, 2021