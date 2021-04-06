NHL Trades: Best Deals Leading Up To The 2021 Trade Deadline

Just over a month before the end of the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning are favored by bookies to reach the Stanley Cup. But with roughly two weeks from the trade deadline, several teams are looking for their last chances of improving rosters for a playoff run. Despite a few blockbuster deals in the last weeks, some of the most important moves and signings of the 2021 season had already been made.

In this article, we take a look at the teams that can still make the playoffs, whose signings had the biggest impact on the roster and added the most in goals above replacement (GAR).

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens had a hot start to the season, but several losses in March dropped the team to fourth place in the North Division. However, the Habs are still in playoff contention due to an easier remaining schedule and the offensive production from the trades and signings General Manager Marc Bergevin made in the offseason. Montreal traded forward Max Domi and a third-round pick to Columbus for winger Josh Anderson, who had the worst season of his career last year. They also signed center Tyler Toffoli to a four-year contract; since his peak in the 2015-16 season, his offensive production has dropped season after season.

But most of Bergevin’s bets paid off. Toffoli ranks 16th among forwards, Anderson has been putting up great performances, and goalie Jake Allen rose to the occasion as starter Carey Price struggled in the last games. So far this season, no team has gotten more value from new signings than the Canadiens, and the team is at -1100 odds to make the playoffs.

Chicago Blackhawks

After a recent drought, the Hawks’ odds to make the playoffs dropped to +175, and it’s likely the team will miss the playoffs this season. But just being in contention for a playoff spot proves their moves in the offseason really improved their core squad.

Undrafted rookie goaltender Kevin Lankinen began the season as the third goalie in the depth chart, but solid displays between the pipes led him to the first string and the fourth place in the league in GAR among goaltenders. After a few years alternating between Swiss teams and NHL teams’ camps, winger Pius Suter has also been contributing to Chicago’s offensive production. In addition to the pickup of former Stars center Mattias Janmark, the Blackhawks have the second-most value from newcomers.

For a team that seemed destined to a bottom position, following several departures in the offseason and Jonathan Toews’ long-term illness, Chicago’s new signings definitely kept the team’s hopes for a playoff run.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are on a mission for their first win in a playoff series since 1996, and the team’s core, consisting of Barkov, Huberdeau, Ekblad, and Yandle are posting solid numbers on the ice. But Florida might end their drought thanks to acquisitions made by new general manager Bill Zito in the offseason.

Zito traded defenseman Mike Matheson and center Colton Sceviour to the Penguins for winger Patric Hornqvist. With cost-effective contracts, he signed wingers Anthony Duclair and Mason Marchment and centers Alexander Wennberg and Carter Verhaeghe, which made it possible for the front office to pursue a deal with defenseman Radko Gudas.

Most of these additions exceeded expectations and gave Florida a nice boost in the standings. According to sportsbooks on this NHL page, the Panthers are at +450 odds to win the Central Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs

One of the best teams in this season so far, the Toronto Maple Leafs struggled in the past few weeks but remain a powerhouse in the North Division, and one of the favorites to lift the Stanley Cup at the end of the season.

Apart from stars in the likes of Auston Matthews and John Tavares, the Leafs are counting on good production from some newcomers as well. Michael Hutchinson, who was acquired in October via free agency, is the sixth-best backup goalie in the NHL this year. In the first year of a four-year contract, defenseman T.J. Brodie is playing really well. And winger Wayne Simmonds, who was on a hot streak before an injury in February and should be back soon, proved to be a good improvement to the fourth line.

Despite being led by a strong core of stars, Toronto wouldn’t be at +600 odds to win the Stanley Cup without contributions from their recent signings.