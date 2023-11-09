NHL Trades: The Minnesota Wild make two trades

The Minnesota Wild traded defenseman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks for Adam Raska and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

The Tampa Bay Lightning trade defenseman Zach Bogosian to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach David Quinn said Addison could be an option to play tonight and added: “A guy that’s got a lot of offensive ability, moves pucks. He’s a power play guy. He’s been on good teams in Minnesota…Maybe he got caught up in a little bit of a numbers game, but he’s certainly going to help us.”

Thoughts from the media

Michael Russo: “My added 2 cents: it was clear all summer Calen Addison hit a dead end here. Have to give him props for playing much better this season, but he was not on No. 1 PP anymore and Bogosian should also help their ailing penalty kill and maybe at some point lead to trying Faber on PP”

Michael Russo: “So to make sense of today, #mnwild basically traded Calen Addison for Zach Bogosian, what they felt was an expendable PP guy for the need to get grittier and beefier on the back end. $25K difference in salary. They get a draft pick from SJ one round higher than they traded to TB”

Michael Russo: “This should be a simple transition for Bogosian. Buddies with Maroon, lives in the Twin Cities, skates with #mnwild players in summer and his brother, Aaron, works in the Wild’s analytics dept.”

Cap Friendly: “Worth noting that Zach Bogosian had a Limited No Trade clause as part of his contract which included a 21 team no trade list. Unless he waived his clause specifically for this trade, #mnwild would have had to have been one of the 10 teams not on his list.”

Joe Smith: “Wild GM Bill Guerin said these kind of moves have been in works for couple weeks, Bogosian expected to play Thursday in NYC. Felt the blueline needed to get bigger, heavier, likes Bogosian’s experience and pedigree.”

Lance Lysowski: “A head-scratcher to give up on young defensemen, then get slower on the blue line by adding Bogosian.”

The San Jose Sharks have acquired Calen Addison from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Adam Raska & 5th round draft pick 2026. That’s good move for San Jose in our opinion. Addison is a legit NHL defenseman who still can improve. pic.twitter.com/DHrxWfsNyX — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) November 8, 2023

Calen Addison, acquired by SJ, is an offensive defencemen who’s shown flashes of skill in the offensive zone but hadn’t received the trust of his coaches to play anything but sheltered depth minutes. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/a9AZO5JNLy — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 8, 2023

Zach Bogosian has been traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for 7th round draft pick 2025. Jon Cooper definitely knew why he only let him play 4 games this season. pic.twitter.com/l8l43BrqcW — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) November 8, 2023