NHL Trades: Toronto Maple Leafs Go All-In

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs loom ever closer on the horizon, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been busy adding valuable depth to the roster ahead of the April 12 NHL trade deadline. GM Kyle Dubas has been highly active, seeking reinforcements to help head coach Sheldon Keefe, with the team currently top of the Scotia North Division.

Given there’s always a demanding difference between the Regular Season and Playoffs, the Maple Leafs have sought players with important experience in key areas, in their bid to win the Stanley Cup this year. Tipped amongst the strongest four or five contenders with many online sportsbooks, the Toronto franchise is aiming to end a Canadian drought spanning almost three decades.

Despite the fact that no team from Canada has lifted the Stanley Cup since 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens reigned supreme, the Maple Leafs have a genuine shot this year. Heading into the final stretch of the Regular Season, they are one of the most in-form teams in the NHL, which has inevitably boosted betting odds.

After their busy period of trading activity, at the time of writing, the Maple Leafs have made two influential acquisitions ahead of the trade deadline, aside from previous moves that have fleshed out the roster.

Dubas had already brought in Veini Vehviläinen from Columbus, then signed forward Alex Steeves on a three-year entry-level contract at the end of March. However, more quality was needed to bolster the ranks, which led the Maple Leafs GM to keep working towards finding priority trade opportunities.

Ever the savvy businessman, Dubas went for Riley Nash from the Blue Jackets, getting the player for a conditional 7th round pick, then immediately placed the new signing on the long-term injured reserve, alongside goaltender Frederik Anderson. That freed up more than $7 million in salary-cap space, opening up some great options ahead of trade deadline day. Meanwhile, goaltender David Rittich arrived, albeit with Calgary retaining 50 percent of his contract.

The most vital acquisition followed hot on the heels of the Nash trade, as the Maple Leafs grabbed Nick Foligno, who doesn’t offer much to the offensive unit, yet has good statistics as a defensive player. The 33-year-old will be crucial in strengthening Toronto’s shut-down line, which has been considered one of the few frailties of this team.

As part of what became a three-team trade to get Foligno, the Maple Leafs also landed Stefen Noesen, although his role is more that of a makeweight. The 28-year-old has played just five games with the San Jose Sharks this season, spending most of his time with San Jose Barracuda in the AHL. Nevertheless, he does have some useful Stanley Cup playoff experience, which is what these trade deadline moves are all about.

Not only have the Maple Leafs managed to balance the books well financially, juggling available salary cap options, but they have also brought in players who can only enhance the chances of this franchise going into the Stanley Cup playoffs with an increased level of optimism.