NHL Rumors: Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Bruins and Flyers

Bruins to look at Ekman-Larsson

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins were in on the Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade talks last offseason and the Arizona Coyotes have reportedly once again made him available for trade.

He struggled again this season and has six years left on his contract at $8.25 million. His trade value isn’t as high as it once was.

The Bruins are on the lookout for a left-handed defenseman according to Bruins president Cam Neeley and this may be an opportunity for GM Don Sweeney to acquire OEL on a good deal. Ekman-Larsson was interested in playing for the Bruins last offseason and likely would be again.

Arizona reportedly looking to move Oliver Ekman-Larsson… I think that ship has probably sailed. Should’ve taken what they could get last fall I guess! pic.twitter.com/Hdw0BlKSLr — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 20, 2021

The Flyers should target other defensemen ahead of Ekman-Larsson

Ryan Gilbert of Philadelphia Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers could have interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson again. Elliotte Friedman reported earlier this year that last summer the Flyers checked in on Ekman-Larsson.

The Flyers had issues on the blue line this past season and will be looking to improve.

Seth Jones and Dougie Hamilton may also interest the Flyers. Both are younger and will likely have similar (but likely larger) contracts as OEL.

Jones and Hamilton are right-handed and should interest the Flyers more than the left-handed Ekman-Larss. Nashville Predators Ryan Ellis is a right shot, with Mattias Ekholm left-handed.

The Flyers have Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim on the left side already. Adding OEL may force Sanheim to the right side or used as a trade piece.

It seems unlikely that Ekman-Larsson would end up with the Flyers as Hamilton, Ellis, Ekholm and maybe Jones should be ahead of OEL as their top trade targets.