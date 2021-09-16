NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the St. Louis Blues

Senators and Brady Tkachuk getting closer to a new deal

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators’ training camp opens in a week and Brady Thachuk remains unsigned.

Gord Miller was on TSN 690 in Montreal yesterday and said that the two sides were getting closer to an extension.

“Quinn Hughes in Vancouver is going to be a really interesting case and (Elias) Pettersson,” Miller told the station. “I think Tkachuk will get done in Ottawa pretty quickly. From what I understand, they’re getting close to getting something done there.”

Miller indicated that it could be a long-term deal but didn’t say for how long or how much.

It’s believed the Senators have offered Tkachuk eight years at $8 million per season.

Blues could sign Robert Thomas soon but they’ll need to make a move down the road

Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: (mailbag) St. Louis Blues unsigned RFA Robert Thomas was skating at development camp sessions yesterday which may suggest he expects to be with the team with training camp opens next week. expects him to be re-signed soon.

With Oskar Sundqvist appearing to be headed to the LTIR, the Blues have about $3.5 million to work with right now. That is enough to fit in Thomas for now but would mean a move, later on, would be needed. It gives them a little more time to find a trade partner for Vladimir Tarasenko. Could the Blues include Thomas in a Tarasenko deal? Would need to get a good return back if you were to trade Thomas.

It’s likely in the Blues best interest to not extend David Perron now and wait it out. They could look at signing him for two years and not anything more than his current $4 million.