Ottawa Senators, Josh Norris and the Red Flag, and the Need to Get Pinto Signed and Into Camp

TSN: Bruce Garrioch on Josh Norris’ shoulder injury setback and how it is a major red flag for the Ottawa Senators.

Claire Hanna: “A week away from starting their regular season and Josh Norris has still not participated in a single preseason game. And on Wednesday, he didn’t even practice as the Senators move from Nova Scotia to Winnipeg on their road trip.

And head coach D.J. Smith said that dealt with a setback but he will not play against the Jets on Thursday.

And Bruce, given his injury history, how concerning is this?”

How Concerning Is the Ottawa Senators Center Situation Without Josh Norris and Shane Pinto?

Garrioch: “Oh I think it’s a major red flag. We stood here two weeks ago before camp started and talked about this Claire. Now two weeks later and we’re still talking about Josh Norris playing in the preseason.

I think he’s experiencing some soreness and I think you’ve got to give Norris the benefit of the doubt. He’s the only one who knows how he feels. He missed 75 games last year and 60 in the year before with a shoulder injury.

Obviously, he’s got some hurdles to climb, but if he doesn’t play Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens here at home, that means he could start the season on an LTIR and that’s not something we expected.

Hanna: “Now this is really ringing the alarm bells, especially down the center. Tim Stutzle is expected to be the middle on that top line but beyond that for depth, it’s Ridly Greig, Roby Jarventie, Rourke Chartier and Mark Kastelic.

They still haven’t signed Shane Pinto. So how concerning, maybe how much urgency is needed to get Shane Pinto at camp?”

Garrioch: “Well, I really think they need to get him in here two weeks ago but I think it’s stepped up even more now with Josh Norris and the situation that he’s in.

You know, Shane Pinto’s penciled in to be the No. 3 center on this team. They need his depth. And they are not far apart. I know nobody wants to listen to me but they did move closer on a two-year deal week and I think they’re only a few hundred thousand dollars apart on that deal.

I think this could be solved with one phone call. The Senators need Shane Pinto. The guys you named, many of them didn’t play in the league last year.

Hanna: “Now Bruce, according to CapFriendly.com the Senators right now only have about $120,000 worth of space. So, who do you get rid of to make room for Shane Pinto?”

Garrioch: “Well, you know what Claire, I’d just get the guy signed and then worry about it. Worry about the cap space later. You don’t have to be cap compliant until 24 before the start of the regular season.

The Senators should get Shane Pinto signed, get him in here and then worry about who they’re going to move out. Look, we’ve seen Lou Lamoriello play with the salary cap for years. I’m sure Pierre Dorion has a few tricks up his sleeve as well.