In the forthcoming weeks, the ownership of the Ottawa Senators will experience a significant transition, potentially to a local First Nations community with a long-standing title claim to LeBreton Flats.

The Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg community recently confirmed through a public statement that it is in active discussions with several interested parties. The talks revolve around what they describe as a ‘meaningful investment’ in the Ottawa Senators, a cornerstone of Ottawa’s cultural and social fabric.

Originally, the First Nation representatives declined to disclose the bidders’ identities, leading some to believe there may be interest from the biggest and best US sportsbooks. However, a follow-up announcement on Wednesday evening confirmed their engagement with the Neko Sparks Group, which has shown exceptional commitment and initiative.

While acknowledging the interest of multiple potential buyers, the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg representatives emphasized the unique efforts of the Neko Sparks Group. They applauded the group’s proactiveness, sincerity, and earnestness they demonstrated during the negotiation process in the preceding 72 hours.

The First Nation community signaled its endorsement of the Neko Sparks Group’s bidding strategy. They further invited the eventual ownership group, as the Melnyk Family and the National Hockey League (NHL) approved, to use this opportunity to foster a new relationship with First Nations people. They encouraged collaboration with the investors who contribute to revitalizing critical institutions like the Senators and significant locations like LeBreton. They also called for governments to play a facilitative role in such initiatives.

The Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg community is particularly interested in the Ottawa Senators’ involvement in the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats. For centuries before colonial settlement, the Algonquins of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg held stewardship over LeBreton Flats, maintaining a well-documented Title to the lands, which they have never ceded or surrendered. They have recently restarted their title claim litigation against the Crown.

Their representatives voiced optimism at the investor and media interest in their potential equity role in acquiring the Ottawa Senators and transforming LeBreton Flats. They envision a modern sports and entertainment complex on these lands, a facility that could become the new home for their hockey team.

In their view, the sale of the Ottawa Senators represents a rare chance to effect substantial economic, social, and cultural reconciliation. The opportunity to bring the NHL franchise to a new home at LeBreton Flats, closer to downtown Ottawa, is appealing.

The Ottawa Senators aren’t the only NHL team considering a new home. Recently, the Arizona Coyotes pitched a $2.1 billion development plan, encompassing a new arena, to Tempe, Arizona residents. However, this was rejected by local voters. According to Moshe Lander, an Economics expert at Concordia University, the prospects for Ottawa are more promising.

He believes the strong hockey fanbase in Ottawa, compared to the less established one in Tempe, makes it highly likely that Ottawa residents would welcome the team’s move downtown. Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg has declared its willingness to collaborate with whichever bidder ultimately secures ownership.

Michael Andlauer’s bid appears to be leading the race, with a reported offer well above $1 billion. Other potential buyers include Steve Apostolopoulos, The Kimel brothers, and Neko Sparks, in partnership with Snoop Dogg. The decision regarding the Ottawa Senators’ new owner could be announced early next week.