NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Detroit Red Wings

Penguins getting to the second round of GM interviews

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Reports this week have mentioned several candidates for the vacant Pittsburgh Penguins GM position.

Included in the possibilities are Kate Madigan and Meghan Duggan (Devils), Sam Ventura (former Penguins), Eric Tulsky (Hurricanes), Marc Bergevin, Jason Botterill, Peter Chiarelli, John Chayka, Mathieu Darche and Dan MacKinnon.

Part of the second round of interviews will be Tulsky, Chayka, Darche and MacKinnon according to Sportsnet.

Dan Kingerski: Can confirm that the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking a hard look at former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka.

Offensive trade options for the Detroit Red Wings

Max Bultman of The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings could be eyeing the trade market in search of some offense. A look at some potential trade options that could be fits.

William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs – Scored 40 goals and has back-to-back 80-point seasons. Would the Leafs trade him to a division rival? They’re looking to win now and not rebuild, and the Wings are deeper in prospects.

Alex DeBrincat – Ottawa Senators – Production dipped to 27 goals this past season with 66 points. Scored 40 goals twice with the Blackhawks. The Senators may be looking to recoup a first. Under team control for one year.

Winnipeg Jets – Connor Hellebuyck, Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois all seem unlikely. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers likely aren’t available. Mark Scheifele has a year left, may not be great defensively, but did score 40 goals this year.

Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames – Has a year left on his contract and regressed to 64 points this past season. He’s a two-way, right-handed center. The Flames currently don’t have a GM or head coach. ‘

Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes – Has three years left at a $5.85 million cap hit. Close to a point-per-game the last two years in 63 games. Derek Lalonde coached him in Junior. His salary is $7.5 million, and then two years of $8.5 million.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – Two years left at $6.65 million but the acquisition cost may be more manageable compared to others.

Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks – Three more years at $4.95 million. Has only scored 20 goals once and is on the smaller side at 5′ 10″.

Ross Colton – Tampa Bay Lightning – He’ll be 27 soon, and would he be a third liner or could he handle a bigger role?