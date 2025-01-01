Outdoor Games Are Still Very Popular for the NHL

There are some people who think that the outdoor games are old and outdated. However, there is a reason why the NHL continues to run them every year. The 2025 Discover Winter Classic held at Wrigley Field between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues was no different.

While the game might not have the national appeal it once did back in 2008 when the NHL first instituted the Winter Classic, there is still a regional appeal to the game. Not to mention, it is about the city hosting either a Stadium Series or a Winter Classic.

As NHL President Steve Mayer told NHLRumors.com, he believes this is more of a sporting event than a hockey event.

“We really consider this one of the biggest sporting events out there. And again, sporting events out there, not hockey events. So, they’ve taken a huge life of their own. And for us, it’s just a matter of coming up with some of these moments that people will remember, not only as a fan who attends the game, but somebody who watches it on TV.”

Each event is tailored to the city holding one of these games. For instance, iconic Wrigley Field hosted the Winter Classic for the second time. It was the first time since 2009 that Wrigley Field held the event.

However, this time it was different. Back in 2009, it was a snow-covered field, and there was not much uniqueness outside of the venue, Wrigley Field. However, with Steve Mayer at the helm, he was able to incorporate the iconic features of the city, including a bridge that connected the outfield together.

There was a small rink in left field and a New Year celebration dance floor in the right field. Plus, the Smashing Pumpkins and Chance the Rapper performed as part of the Winter Classic festivities.

What was even cooler was that the centerfield scoreboard had all the scores from the 13 games in the NHL on Tuesday, including the final scores. What other venue offers handheld scoring outside of Wrigley Field?

And we have seen before the NHL has gone to Fenway Park twice. Each time was a different experience than the other. Steve Mayer has done a great job making these games feel special to their city.

Not to mention, the fans will come to these games. It was another sellout crowd at Wrigley Field. Until the fans don’t show up for these games, the NHL will continue to hold these games.

And if people want to talk about ratings. TV is what it is now. Everything is mainly streamed now. So those numbers are what they are, and ratings on TV will not determine if the NHL hold these games or not.

Instead, it will be attendance, as previously stated. Again, as the line in Field of Dreams stated, “If you build it, they will come,” holds true. The NHL will try to make every Winter Classic or Stadium Series special for those in the city and those fans attending from around North America and the World.