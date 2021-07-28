NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Defense, Toronto Goaltending, and more

Pittsburgh Penguins looking for Right Defensemen

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: A valuable source indicated the Pittsburgh Penguins are actively seeking right defense in free agency. Cody Ceci is all but gone so Pittsburgh needs a replacement(s).

Erik Gudbranson and Mark Pysyk come to mind. One moves the puck well and one stays home even better. The problem is once one goes down the list. Sami Vatanen is a shell of the player he was even three or four years ago. Vatanen is far from a 30+ point player at this stage.

It comes down to spending $1 million or $2 million. This is a case where spending up to get a puck mover may help Pittsburgh more. The Penguins just have to utilize Gudbranson correctly. Any expanded role results in disaster.

Kyle Dubas and the backup goaltender thing in Toronto

Terry Koshen of The Toronto Sun: Behind Jack Campbell, there is no Plan B until the general manager finds someone. That question is who. Frederik Andersen enjoys grander opinions of his play and will not be re-signed.

It appears Jonathan Bernier and Jaroslav Halak are ticketed for other places. After that, could Dubas try for a Darcy Kuemper possibly? Joonas Korpisalo and Alexandar Georgiev are out there as well. All three have just one year on their deals. Kuemper comes in at the highest ($4.5 million AAV).

Kuemper is the best of the three but watch for players like Petr Mrazek and maybe even Brian Elliott if Dubas wants to go even cheaper.

The Vegas center void!

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: With the trades and signings Vegas has made, the Golden Knights have an option to pursue at least a center in free agency. Could it be Mikael Granlund or Phillip Danault? Some have linked Danault to Vegas already at a huge cap hit by the way.

Does Vegas go bigger? Yes, Erik Haula and Nick Bonino are out there but do the Golden Knights consider Jack Eichel one more time? That is the question.