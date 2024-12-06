Protecting Teeth on the Ice: Why NHL Players Trust Mouthguards

National Hockey League (NHL) players wear mouthguards as an essential piece of protective equipment, safeguarding their teeth, jaws, and overall oral health during ice hockey’s high-intensity, physical nature. The importance of mouthguards in professional hockey cannot be overstated, as they play a crucial role in preventing serious dental injuries and potentially reducing the risk of concussions.

The Necessity of Mouthguards in Hockey

Ice hockey is a fast-paced and physically demanding sport. Players skate at high speeds, handle hard pucks, and engage in frequent body contact, which contributes to a significant risk of dental and facial injuries. In fact, studies have shown that hockey players who do not wear mouthguards are 1.6 to 1.9 times more likely to suffer dental injuries compared to those who do.

Dental Injury Prevention

The primary function of a mouthguard is to protect the teeth from direct impacts. Hockey pucks can travel at speeds exceeding 100 mph, and sticks, elbows, and other equipment can easily cause dental damage. Mouthguards act as a barrier, absorbing and distributing the force of impacts to reduce the risk of broken, chipped, or knocked-out teeth.

Jaw Protection

Beyond safeguarding teeth, mouthguards also play a crucial role in protecting the jaw. By cushioning impacts and stabilizing the jaw, they help prevent jaw fractures and reduce the risk of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) injuries.

Soft Tissue Protection

Mouthguards also shield the mouth’s soft tissues, including the lips, cheeks, and tongue, from lacerations caused by teeth during impacts. This protection is critical in a sport where high-speed collisions are common.

Role in Concussion Prevention

While mouthguards’ primary purpose is dental protection, research is ongoing into their potential role in reducing the risk of concussions. Some studies suggest that adequately fitted mouthguards may help absorb shock, stabilize the head and neck, and limit movement caused by direct hits to the jaw. However, it’s important to note that the scientific community has not reached a consensus on this matter, and more research is needed to establish the definitive link between mouthguard use and concussion prevention.

Mouthguards Used in the NHL

NHL players have several options when it comes to mouthguards, each with its advantages and considerations:

Stock Mouthguards

These are pre-formed and ready to wear. While they are the least expensive option, they often provide the least protection and comfort due to their generic fit.

Boil-and-Bite Mouthguards

These mouthguards are made from a thermoplastic material that softens when boiled. Players can then bite into the softened guard to create a customized fit. While better than stock guards, they may still be bulky and less comfortable than custom-fit options. Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames favors the Boil-and-Bite guard, as do many old-school hockey players.

Custom-Fit Mouthguards

These are the gold standard in mouthguard protection and are widely used by NHL players. Dental professionals create Custom-fit mouthguards using precise impressions or digital scans of a player’s teeth and mouth. They offer superior fit, comfort, and protection. Mason Appleton of the Winnipeg Jets is an example of a player who wears a custom-fit mouthguard—made by a Winnipeg dentist, offering the best fit and protection. If you are unsure where to get one, you can find a dentist near you who can provide custom-fitted mouthguards.

Advantages of Custom-Fit Mouthguards

Custom-fit mouthguards offer several significant advantages that make them worth the investment for NHL players and serious hockey athletes:

Superior Protection

Custom mouthguards are designed to fit the individual player’s teeth and mouth structure precisely. This precise fit ensures maximum coverage and protection for the teeth, gums, and jaw. The custom design allows optimal thickness in critical areas while maintaining comfort and breathability.

Enhanced Comfort and Performance

The precise fit of custom mouthguards makes them more comfortable to wear, which is crucial for players who need to communicate on the ice and maintain proper breathing during intense physical activity. Many NHL players report that custom guards feel like a natural part of their mouth, allowing them to focus entirely on their game without distraction.

Durability and Longevity

Custom mouthguards are typically made from higher-quality materials than off-the-shelf options. This increased durability means they maintain their protective properties longer, even under the rigorous conditions of professional hockey. While they may have a higher initial cost, their longevity often makes them a more cost-effective choice in the long run.

Personalization Options

Many NHL players appreciate the ability to personalize their custom mouthguards. Options may include team colors, logos, or personal designs, allowing players to express their individuality while maintaining professional-grade protection.

Impact of Mouthguard Use in the NHL

The widespread adoption of mouthguards in the NHL has had a significant positive impact on player safety. While exact statistics for the NHL are not publicly available, studies in amateur hockey have shown that proper mouthguard use can reduce the risk of dental injuries by up to 60%.

Player Testimonials

Many NHL players have spoken about the importance of mouthguards in their careers. For example, Sidney Crosby, one of the league’s top players, has been a vocal advocate for mouthguard use, particularly after suffering from concussion-related issues earlier in his career.

Conclusion

The use of mouthguards in the NHL is a critical aspect of player safety that often goes unnoticed by casual fans. These small but essential pieces of equipment protect players from potentially career-altering dental injuries. While all types of mouthguards offer some protection, custom-fit mouthguards provide professional hockey players with the best safety, comfort, and performance.

As the sport continues to evolve and player safety remains a top priority, mouthguard technology and usage are likely to continue to advance. For NHL players, investing in a high-quality, custom-fit mouthguard is not just about protecting their teeth—it’s about safeguarding their career, their health, and their ability to perform at the highest level of the sport.