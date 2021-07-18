NHL Rumors: Zach Parise and Ryan Suter Suitors?

Ryan Suter, Zach Parise looking for different things in free agency

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Zach Parise figured he could be available this summer or shortly after. Ryan Suter definitely did not. Suter has more options simply because the defenseman can still play a few more seasons at a higher level than Parise.

Parise’s injuries are well documented and though he can provide some scoring punch, he has to be sheltered. That is the reality. The forward wants to go where he is familiar.

He has the luxury of playing for a one-year deal with New York, Vegas, etc. A bonus-laden deal works to his benefit.

Ryan Suter, on the other hand, will be exploring multi-year deals. He has a wife and four children to consider. Also, Suter wants to win a Stanley Cup but again home. Even at 36, Suter is still a top-four defenseman.

St. Louis, Chicago, and even Colorado fit that bill. Colorado is obviously a contender which checks off another item for Suter on his list.

July 28th will come soon enough for these two.

More on Ryan Suter and Less on Zach Parise

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: Again, there is a thought process that the Boston Bruins could try to solve their defensive issues with Keith Yandle and Ryan Suter. This would be a relatively cheap decision and ownership does like cheap.

Also, Suter will not cost as much on a two-year deal as most think. The defenseman also will not be that far from family necessarily. This would allow Mike Reilly to walk if they so choose.

Older players like Suter these days are just better-conditioned athletes. Their regression is not as precipitous as say a Zach Parise. Let’s be honest. Parise’s conditioning has been impacted by multiple back and knee injuries. Ryan Suter has not had issues anywhere near close to that.

This is why Ryan Suter’s buyout has altered the landscape in the NHL a good deal. Teams again never dreamed he would be available and for a reasonable price. Let the bidding wars begin.