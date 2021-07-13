NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings

Do free agents want to sign with the Seattle Kraken?

Ryan Clark of The Athletic: The common question asked to NHL agents is of course what players will sign with the Seattle Kraken. There are lots of circumstances and events to consider. The team and player have to meet somewhere in the middle. It is said that Seattle expects to spend close or at the salary cap.

It is that financial aspect that some agents are not completely sold on. Vegas changed the bar on expansion teams. Older players desire to go where the winning is and the best fit. Seattle can qualify as both. The city is a pro, a player gets a fresh start, and the Seattle Kraken has a great management structure.

This boils down to the expansion draft first. That may be the first hint at how the Seattle Kraken views free agency. After that, teams, agents, players, and media will have a better idea. Right now, Seattle is the desired location.

The Los Angeles Kings — the most interesting team this summer

Matt Larkin of Sports Illustrated / The Hockey News: Rob Blake and the Los Angeles Kings made one move already to acquire Viktor Arvidsson. However, it is known that the Kings are far from done.

Los Angeles began their rebuild during the 2018-19 season and Blake shipped off Alec Martinez, Tyler Toffoli, Tanner Pearson, and Jake Muzzin. Their highest-profile signing was Andreas Athanasiou at just $1.2 million

The Kings have the eighth pick in the draft this year and they will come closer and closer to critical mass. That is when it comes to prospects of course. Gabe Vilardi and Quinton Byfield headline this large group. Los Angeles has $15 million in cap space with three lower-level RFA’s to sign.

Could Los Angeles acquire a Seth Jones or Zach Werenski? That is possible as well. The Kings are now in a position to start making moves to build now while still peaking. The future comes into bigger focus. Here we go!