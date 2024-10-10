Should Their Be a Concern About the Vancouver Canucks Goalies

Do the Vancouver Canucks Have A Goalie Problem?

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter to discuss the Vancouver Canucks and their goalie issues after blowing a three-goal lead to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Jay Onrait: So the Canucks blow a three-goal lead. There’s a lot of concern about Thatcher Demko; understandably, he’s out. We don’t know how long he’s going to be out. We don’t know how long the Canucks are going to hold him out. The concern after that Silovs performance more concerned now because Silvos looked great last year.

Craig Button: “Yeah and you got to be careful about taking one game and overanalyzing, of course, but I’m looking at it in the way it happened. And certainly, Arturs Silovs comes in and, now, you’re expected to get in there and give them good solid goaltending.

What do you tell, keep the opponent outside? Well, the Canucks did do that. Look where these goals are from.

Top of the circle is high, and they beat up high. And when you’re a team, and you’re saying, we’re not going to give you anything inside, we’re going to give you everything outside. I mean, the Huberdeau goal was right at the net. But all in all, you know, this game fell apart for the Vancouver Canucks on the back of Arturs Silovs

What’s Going on With the Vancouver Canucks Goaltending Situation

Like you can’t be given up those types of goals they had. They had a grip on the game, and then, and then they lost their grip on the game. Was like a greased pig. They couldn’t get a hold of the game again, and then they ultimately lost.

But Arturs Silovs, as a goaltender like I can understand if there were Grade-A scoring chances, high danger scoring chances, they weren’t, and they weren’t. They were, shots that need to be stopped, and he didn’t do the job, and so he’s going to have to play, and we know he’s going to have to play, but certainly you’re not given a whole level or higher level of confidence that he can carry the day, and that’s what he’s got to show.”