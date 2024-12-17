Stanley Cup Odds and Current NHL Trade Rumors

The NHL trade deadline may not be until March 5, 2025, but that doesn’t stop the rumor mill from running or teams making moves.

For many fans, it’s a part of the sport just as much as the action on the ice. They like to see and hear the latest speculation regarding the players their teams could acquire to bolster their chances of competing for the Stanley Cup. They also like to hear about the individuals who could eventually be offloaded.

The 2024-25 season has entered the quarter mark, meaning plenty of hockey still exists to be played. After their slow start, the Oilers are the slight favorites to win the Stanley Cup, according to Sports Interaction Canada sportsbook, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes and defending champion Florida Panthers. Surprisingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t crack the top five despite having a better record than the top five favorites.

1. Edmonton Oilers (+790)

2. Carolina Hurricanes (+850)

3. Florida Panthers (+875)

4. Dallas Stars (+900)

5. Colorado Avalanche (+1150)

The NHL trade market has been bustling with activity over the past month, featuring several notable moves involving regular players. As we transition into December, the landscape of potential trades continues to evolve, with new developments shaping the market.

Recent Trades

November saw a flurry of trades involving NHL regulars. Daniel Sprong found a new home with the Seattle Kraken, moving from the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations. The Washington Capitals bolstered their roster by acquiring Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for draft picks. Not to be outdone, the Penguins quickly pivoted to secure Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators, parting with a 2027 draft pick in the process.

In a goaltender swap, Justus Annunen left the Colorado Avalanche for the Predators, with Scott Wedgewood heading in the opposite direction, along with a 2025 sixth-round pick. Rounding out the month’s transactions, David Jiříček made his way to the Minnesota Wild from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Potential Trade Targets

As December unfolds, several players are at the center of trade speculation. The Anaheim Ducks’ goaltender, John Gibson, remains prominent in trade rumors. While the Colorado Avalanche are likely no longer in pursuit after acquiring Mackenzie Blackwood, the Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged as a potential suitor following the loss of Anthony Stolarz. The Carolina Hurricanes continue to be mentioned as a possible destination for Gibson, though his contract could present challenges for interested teams.

In an unexpected turn of events, the New York Rangers have made long-time star Chris Kreider available for trade. This move is part of the general manager’s efforts to rejuvenate the franchise. Despite Kreider’s 15-team no-trade clause adding complexity to any potential deal, his skill set is expected to garner significant interest across the league.

Another name making waves in trade discussions is Ivan Provorov of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The defenseman’s pending UFA status next summer has put him in the spotlight, with the Blue Jackets reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick as part of any trade package. While an immediate move may not be imminent, Provorov could become an attractive option for playoff-bound teams looking to strengthen their defensive corps as the trade deadline approaches.

As the NHL’s holiday trade freeze (December 19-27) draws near, we may witness increased activity in the trade market. Teams will be eager to address their needs and position themselves favorably for the second half of the season, potentially leading to more significant moves in the coming weeks. The evolving landscape of the NHL trade market promises to keep fans and analysts alike on their toes as the season progresses.