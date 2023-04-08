The Five Biggest Player Disappointments in the NHL this Season

The Stanley Cup playoffs are the most exciting time for hockey fans. It’s a time when every team has a chance to hoist the coveted trophy, and every player has the opportunity to become a hero. However, as with any competition, players and teams always fall short of expectations and fail to make the playoffs.

As expected, some standout performers have risen and delivered in clutch moments this season. But there have also been some major disappointments, with several players and teams failing to live up to their pre-season hype and online sportsbook predictions. So, let’s dive in and closely examine who has failed to meet expectations and why.

1. Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had an incredible season last year with the Vancouver Canucks, piecing together a renaissance campaign as the team’s blue-line catalyst. His steady two-way play helped the Canucks turn their fortunes around and become a playoff contender under coach Bruce Boudreau.

This season, in stark contrast, has been a complete turnaround for Ekman-Larsson. He looks to be in poor form, with none of the agility, speed, or acceleration that made him such a formidable defender in the past.

The statistics bear this out, as well. With Ekman-Larsson on the ice, the Canucks have been outscored by a staggering 22 goals at five-on-five, and the team’s penalty kill, which he has been a regular part of, is dead last in the NHL. Interestingly, since Ekman-Larsson’s recent injury that will keep him off the ice for the rest of the season, the Canucks have been doing much better, although the turnaround is far too late to save their season.

It’s possible that the Canucks may have to consider a summer buyout to free up cap space and move on from this disappointing season. While it’s hard to say what the future holds for Ekman-Larsson, it’s clear that he will need to work hard to regain his form and become the effective defender he once was.

2. Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau was supposed to be the player who partially replaced the star-level value that Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk provided for the Calgary Flames. However, his catastrophic drop-off in production this season has left fans and analysts scratching their heads.

With just 40 points in 60 games, Huberdeau is on pace for a 61-point decline from his 115-point campaign last season. It’s not solely Huberdeau’s fault, though. He went from a freewheeling offensive environment in Florida to Darryl Sutter’s disciplined, structured system in Calgary. This system has a steep learning curve and is not easy to adjust.

The mental impact of a shocking trade cannot be ignored either. It isn’t easy to be uprooted from an organization you love, move to a new country, and adjust to a new life away from the ice. While it’s been a tough adjustment period for Huberdeau in Calgary, there’s still time for him to find his footing and become the player the Flames thought they were getting.

3. Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers

Jack Campbell was supposed to be the answer to the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending woes, but less than a year into his five-year, $25-million contract; many consider it one of the riskiest deals in the league. Campbell’s numbers don’t help his case, with his -22.5 goals above expected, ranking him third-to-last in the NHL.

Despite his woes, there is a reason for hope. Campbell has overcome adversity before in his career, struggling in the minors before rebuilding his stock in Toronto. He knows what it’s like to have sky-high expectations and fail, only to bounce back.

In the meantime, Edmonton has been saved by the emergence of Stuart Skinner, who has notched a .912 save percentage and saved 11.5 goals above expected. Furthermore, recent results and performances indicate that Campbell is now rising to the challenge of Skinner’s success. Campbell’s outstanding shutout performance in the Oilers’ 6-0 thrashing of the Anaheim Ducks on April 1 propelled the team into their Stanley Cup playoff berth.

It remains to be seen if Campbell can build on his recent turnaround in form and live up to his contract to become the consistent goaltender that Edmonton needs, but now he has the chance to do exactly that in the upcoming playoffs.

4. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

This season, a cornerstone of the Florida Panthers’ defense for years, has been a major disappointment for former Norris Trophy candidate Aaron Ekblad. Ekblad has struggled to maintain his impressive form from last season, and his struggles have significantly impacted the Panthers’ fortunes.

Last season, Ekblad was among the league’s elite defensemen, finishing sixth in Norris Trophy voting and scoring 57 points in just 61 games. His two-way play was also exceptional, helping drive 67 goals while allowing just 40 against during his five-on-five minutes. However, this year, Ekblad has looked like a shadow of his former self.

Injuries have also been a concern for Ekblad throughout his career. His struggles have been compounded by his inability to stay healthy, and the Panthers have suffered. With Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov struggling to stay healthy, Florida has been unable to match last season’s success, and the team’s playoff hopes are in jeopardy.

5. Jeff Carter, Pittsburgh Penguins

Brought in by the Pittsburgh Penguins to bolster their bottom-six group, it has been a frustrating season for Jeff Carter. Alongside Kasperi Kapanen and Brock McGinn, the veteran forward has been part of one of the worst third lines in the NHL this year.

Kapanen and McGinn have found new homes, but the Penguins are still stuck with Carter for another year at a $3.125 million cap hit and a no-movement clause. His offensive production has been underwhelming this season, with nine goals and 23 points in 59 games.

His lack of production at even strength is even more concerning, having scored only 12 five-on-five points all season. His two-way game has also taken a dip. The pressure is on Ron Hextall and his front office to find a solution to this ongoing problem. Hextall’s recent acquisition of Mikael Granlund is hoped to provide a major lift to Carter and the rest of the third line, but time will tell if it will be enough to turn their season around and win a Wild Card berth.