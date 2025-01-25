Thoughts From the Media: Hurricanes, Avalanche and Blackhawks Trade

Pierre LeBrun: Official trade details.

Colorado trades Mikko Rantanen to Chicago in return for UDC Nils Juntorp

Chicago trades Mikko Rantanen (50% retained) and Taylor Hall to Carolina in return for Chicago’s own 2025 3rd round draft pick

Carolina trades Martin Necas, Jack Drury, Carolina’s own 2025 2nd round draft pick, and Carolina’s own 2026 4th round draft pick for UDC Nils Juntorp

Puck Pedia: Money breakdown

Hurricanes: In: Rantanen ($4.625M), Hall ($6M), Juntorp

Out: Necas ($6.5M), Drury ($1.725M), ’25 2nd, ’25 3rd, ’26 4th

Net: Added $2.4M Cap Hit

Avalanche: In: Necas ($6.5M), Drury ($1.725M), ’25 2nd, ’26 4th

Out: Rantanen ($9.25M)

Net: Saved $1.025M

Blackhawks In: ’25 3rd, Retained $4.625M on Rantanen

Out: Hall ($6M), Juntorp

Net: Saved $1.375M

NHL Injuries: Saturday the 25th

Elliotte Friedman: “At this time, there is no extension for Rantanen as part of the deal”

Chris Johnston: “Once the #Avs determined they weren’t able to extend Mikko Rantanen, they decided to capitalize on his minimal trade protection to avoid losing him for nothing. In addition to getting Necas/Drury/2nd/4th, they’ve freed up cap space. More to come in Colorado.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Believe it is fair to say this: the Hurricanes had a decision to make — what was available from Vancouver and going for Rantanen. They struck for Rantanen”

Irfaan Gaffar: “Canucks and Carolina were talking all day. Everything was available for Carolina. Decided to go with Rantanen.”

Dave McCarthy: “I do not blame Mikko Rantanen for thinking he’s worth more than what Nathan MacKinnon is making based on Nate signing two years ago, the cap going up significantly since then & his play being commensurate. I also do not blame #GoAvsGo for setting internal salary cap at MacKinnon”

Drew Livingstone: “The why: Rantanen wanted $14M+ The Avs simply couldn’t do that. MacKinnon already makes $12.5M and Makar will be making north of that in the near future They tried getting his number down and Rantanen wouldn’t budge. Rather than one last run with him the Avs & GM MacFarland decided getting something now rather than nothing later was the right call. ”

Adian Dater: “Avs fans, don’t despair. Martin Necas is one hell of a talent coming to team. Mikko was dead set on $14 million per (or damn close) and management felt it couldn’t be done. He would have left for nothing as UFA otherwise.”

Evan Rawal: “Mikko Rantanen is 7th all-time in points with the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise. This is a massive deal.”

Andy Graziano: “At the moment, this feels like a rental for Carolina, who have been close the past few seasons. If Rantanen wants Draisaitl money, his best bet might be to hit the market. Not sure Carolina goes 13-14 million.”

James Mirtle: “Carolina has the best cap situation in the league for next season, so if anyone can pay Rantanen what he wants, it’s probably them”

Pete Blackburn: “Oh wow, I like it a lot better for Colorado with Drury over KK. But still, what a swing for Carolina. Could be HUGE for them”

Scott Powers: “In the deal, Blackhawks are getting back their 2025 third-round pick, which they had originally traded to Carolina for a 2024 third-round pick.”

David Alter: “Taylor Hall is joining his 7th NHL team, becoming the first No. 1 overall pick to play on that many different teams since Roman Hamrlik (drafted in 1992).”

NHL Trade: Carolina Hurricanes Acquire Mikko Rantanen in Blockbuster Trade

Ben Pope: “This keeps one of the Blackhawks’ three salary-retention slots open for the rest of deadline season.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.