NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel, and Jonathan Marchessault

The Vegas Golden Knights must make an unpopular move

Tom Callahan of VegasHockeyNOW: It looks like Vegas will have to do the unthinkable to stay within the salary cap. One of their top players expects to be moved and maybe even more than one. Right now, they stand with just $5.2 million in cap space to sign four players. One of those would be Alec Martinez and he would take up a huge chunk.

There are three forwards Vegas could bring back that are UFA’s. If the Golden Knights attempt to re-sign Tomas Nosek, Patrick Brown, and Mattias Janmark then it comes down to a roster winger or goaltender. Reilly Smith is a possibility and so is Marc-Andre Fleury.

What if Jonathan Marchessault is that player? Marchessault makes some sense and carries a significant cap hit at $5 million. He would be the one player that could fetch a nice return when it comes to picks and prospects. It is an awful reality but one the Vegas Golden Knights find themselves in. Some player(s) of significance will be dealt and it is just a matter of who.

Vegas Golden Knights on the hunt for Jack Eichel

Dan Kingerski of National Hockey NOW: Again, Vegas needs a number one center in the worst way as Peter DeBoer has soured on Cody Glass. That leaves Chandler Stephenson as their number one center and this does not sit well with the Golden Knights apparently.

So, naturally, Vegas is looking around for options. One of them happens to be Jack Eichel. Now, the Buffalo Sabres’ center still expects to have surgery on his neck at some point. Teams have explored Eichel’s medical records and Vegas, despite that, is still sniffing around.

Kevyn Adams wants as many as four to six pieces for Jack Eichel. This is even with the circumstances surrounding the Eichel injury. Teams do not care. They feel that they are getting an all-world hockey player.

Adams does not have to trade Eichel if he does not want to. That is mostly why he can hold out for the best offer possible. Stay tuned as who knows how this will end.