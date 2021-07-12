NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers

Vegas Golden Knights have some opportunity here

Dan Kingerski for Vegas Hockey NOW: Vegas will not lose a player to the Seattle Kraken for the expansion draft. That is not necessarily all that good of a thing. Vegas is right up and over the salary cap of $81.5 million.

This makes Vegas ponder at least one tough decision at a minimum. Kelly McCrimmon could have exposed a Reilly Smith or even Jonathan Marchessault perhaps to save some money. Vegas could have exposed either Robin Lehner or Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury was the easier and more likely target.

McCrimmon possesses so many options from Jack Eichel to Brady Skjei. Again, it may take some sweeteners but choices exist. After all, it may just be a built-in way to stay under the salary cap. Also, Vegas can be 10% or less over the cap until October 11th. That is something to keep in mind.

Philadelphia Flyers could feel the sting of Dave Hakstol?

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: With Dave Hakstol now leading the expansion Seattle Kraken, the former Philadelphia Flyers’ coach has some insight on the organization. It may also lead to Seattle choosing someone that may not bother the average fan but a player that can help the Kraken immediately.

Shayne Gostisbehere could be one of those big targets for Seattle. The big Philadelphia defenseman has a huge shot which could be immensely helpful.

“It weighs on you, it’s your life. I’ve been living here for almost seven years now; just the thought of going somewhere else, it’s definitely weird. But I think the positive I’m taking from this season is I feel like I’m back in a sense that I’m making plays again, I’ve got my confidence and wherever I end up if I do go somewhere, it is what it is. And I’ve got to do what’s in my control and that’s playing hockey.”

Again, it will be interesting to see who on Earth Seattle selects from Philadelphia. The feeling is that oddly it will be a defenseman. Stay tuned. One never knows what kind of influence Hakstol will wield when it comes to his former team.