NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Expansion Draft, and Calgary Flames

Vladimir Tarasenko and the wait for a trade

Corey Pronman and Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: At this point, the divorce is clear and waiting for finalization. Can Doug Armstrong find a suitor before the start of the 2021-22 season?

There is interest from several teams but at what cost? Seattle lacks interest in the oft-injured forward who at 29 has had three major shoulder surgeries. Tarasenko has the leverage in a deal and has given Armstrong ten teams he is willing to go to.

Most trades expect to be a downgrade now. No one knows how Tarasenko will respond post-surgery.

So, who offers the best deal? Both New York teams need along with Philadelphia, Vegas, and Boston. However, expect others teams to join in to increase the bidding.

A little expansion trade video style

Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin of Sports Illustrated/THN: A fun wrinkle could be teams that trade players to help other teams fill requirements for the expansion draft. It has been talked that Pierre Dorion could do this. Anton Forsberg would fill a goalie requirement. Ottawa can get a nice little deal and maybe yet another pick or player.

Vince Dunn is another name that has been prominently mentioned. If somehow he is not a player taken by Seattle, Dunn will be moved somehow before the start of the 2021-22 season. Seattle has the leverage here. A trade needs to happen before he is poached.

Calgary Flames Brad Treliving Speaks

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Someone poked Brad Treliving’s “bear” so to speak. He defiantly quashed Matthew Tkachuk rumors for one. Mark Giordano and even Johnny Gaudreau may be different stories.

July 28th has been a date that gets tossed around but nothing is firm. Mark Giordano expects to be snapped up by the Seattle Kraken next week. As for Gaudreau, it appears one of Calgary’s core of underachieving players will be moved.

Treliving does have his management and coaching structure in place. Now it comes down to waiting to see what happens next. The Calgary general manager is ready.