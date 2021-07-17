NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils

Is Vladimir Tarasenko a good fit for the New York Rangers?

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic (mailbag): It feels like every team’s fanbase is looking at Vladimir Tarasenko possibilities. Does he fit in with the New York Rangers? Are there alternatives?

It seems like the Rangers will do their due diligence. The only reason why he is on any list is for two reasons. One, he is buddies with Artemi Panarin. Second, New York is one of the teams on his trade list. So, it makes sense.

New York is not likely to part with assets for a player with such an injury risk and $7.5 million cap hit. Ryan Reaves is more the winger New York may be looking for and for far cheaper.

It also appears that the Jack Eichel ship has sailed as New York may look to extend Mika Zibanejad at some juncture (even at a high cost). Finally, it still seems that Ryan Strome is more likely to go on the trade block. That would free up money for any new Pavel Buchnevich deal.

A New Jersey Devils mailbag full of questions

Corey Masisak of The Athletic (mailbag): New Jersey’s trip into the COVID abyss made last year such a misnomer of sorts. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier will be at the center of any resurgence. They are only going to get better. However, upgrades are needed in abundance.

Jack Hughes will keep making advancements but needs a true sniper. If an Alexander Holtz can fill that role sooner rather than later, then that’s a bonus. Time will tell there.

With Nico Hischier, the best defense is a good offense and that is what many have misread. He may not be the most elite defensive center but COVID and injuries did slow him down the last two seasons. A full season and healthy one could see a turn back in the positive direction.

All we have heard is Dougie Hamilton this and that but New Jersey has a huge sell job to get him to even consider the Devils. That is the reality.

The player many in-house want to see is Graeme Clarke. Clarke may need more time in the AHL but few players have made a jump in the pandemic world like the prospect. He will be one to watch in training camp this Fall.