NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Nick Leddy, and Marc Bergevin

Vladimir Tarasenko and Nick Leddy and the New York Islanders

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: As the New York Islanders enter the offseason, they are mobilizing for what is to come. The expansion draft comes next week followed by the draft then free agency.

The two names that come to mind are Vladimir Tarasenko and Nick Leddy. Tarasenko coming the New York Islanders’ way would be something else. Never mind the salary, the hardest obstacle may be getting Nick Leddy to a dealable position. New York also has the option most teams do not. They are up against the cap but the Islanders could still go for Tarasenko.

The chances are small that New York ends up with Vladimir Tarasenko. Again, it is not as much salary but as to where Tarasenko would agree with first. As for Leddy, he will probably be happy to stay as close as possible.

Tarasenko likes to go to the East but the question is to who? Leddy probably is in the same boat so keep an eye on New York. It will not be dull as the free agency comes and goes.

The Marc Bergevin Question?

Brendan Kelly of the Montreal Gazette: Geoff Molson and Marc Bergevin probably have talked way more than has been reported. The press is trying to figure out what is going on as well.

It is said that Molson wants to offer Bergevin a multi-year extension. Marc Bergevin could just honor what the previous group did. That is the most likely.

“It ended two days ago, I haven’t had time to think about anything,” Bergevin said. “For the moment, there are more important files. There’s still another year left in the contract so there’s no rush from my side. What happens in the future will happen in the future. I have no idea.”

That sounds like a general manager who may have been scorned by his current employer before. It will likely cost quite a bit hence the metered responses by Bergevin. The current Montreal Canadiens’ general manager will play coy with this.

Marc Bergevin’s next contract will be intriguing. Anyway, another aspect and first things first are to see how Bergevin does with any new deal or handshake arrangement.