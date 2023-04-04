Western Conference Injuries: Avs, Stars, Oilers, Wild and Golden Knights

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen was on the ice before practice and was able to use a stick this time.

Kyle Fredrickson: Traveling with the team on their road trip will be defenseman Josh Manson, forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog, and goaltender Pavel Francouz.

Avs coach Jared Bednar said “we’ll see” if Manson, Lehkonen and Francouz play.

Landeskog is not close to returning.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment is not ice which indicates he still has some work to do before he’s able to return.

Taylor Baird of NHL.com: Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood started his first game since February 18th when he suffered a lower-body injury.

He had one rehab start on Friday and was recalled from his conditioning stint on Sunday.

“I think you can’t mimic those game-like situations in practice, particularly with how little we get to practice,” (coach Pete) DeBoer said. ” did linger a lot longer than any of us thought. We put a toll on Jake because of that, but we’re through the other side of it. I really like the fact that he got a game in Austin . I think that’s important when you’ve been out an extended period like five weeks or whatever it’s going on. He went down, played well.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said that defenseman Ryan Murray will travel with the team and is skating but his return to the lineup isn’t imminent.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Mason Shaw tore his right ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. He was injured Saturday night.

Jessi Pierce: Shaw will remain with the team according to coach Dean Evason and added: “Everybody knows what he’s gone through to get here. To get where he’s at. Like I said, he’ll be back, there’s no question.”

Jessi Pierce of NHL.com: Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was on the ice before practice yesterday. It was his first time back on the ice since he suffered a lower-body injury on March 8th.

“He’s progressing,” coach Dean Evason said. “It’s just a normal progression. We’ll evaluate today and decide what we do. We’re taking tomorrow off. We’ll decide if he comes with the group (to Pittsburgh on Thursday) or not.”

Evason added:

“Try to be patient with him (but) he’s just begging the trainers the last couple weeks,” Evason said. “…That he’s ready to play. That’s what I’m hoping. Probably not gonna happen right away but I’m hoping he’s ready to play sooner rather than later. He hopes that he’s ready to play sooner rather than later.

“We want him back in the lineup but we’re going to do the right things.”

Jessi Pierce of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith returned to the lineup after missing the past four games with a lower-body injury.